Grapeland Falls in Regional Quarterfinals

ByThe Messenger

The Grapeland Sandies fell in the Reginal Quarterfinals 88-74 against the LaPoynor Flyers on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Athens.

All photos by Jon Hobson studio15photo.com/Messenger


The Grapeland Sandies’ coaches couldn’t contain their excitement after the Sandies mounted a 14-1 comeback to start the second quarter in the Regional Quarterfinals game against the LaPoynor Flyers. Photo by Jon Hobson studio15photo.com/ Messenger


Hayden Ray draws the defense’s attention, then selflessly dumps it to teammate Omarian Wiley for the easy two during Grapeland’s playoff game.  Photo by Jon Hobson studio15photo.com/ Messenger
Grapeland’s Hayden Ray is fouled but manages to sink the shot at a chance for a 3-point play during the Regional Quarterfinals game against the LaPoynor Flyers on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Athens. The Flyers defeated the Sandies 88-74. Photo by Jon Hobson studio15photo.com/ Messenger

