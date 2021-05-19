Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Combo Store Scheduled for May 27 Opening

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The trucks and delivery vehicles having been rolling in for the best several weeks. The signs went up last week and on Monday, the parent company of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores announced its newest location will open in Grapeland on May 27. The 10,132 square foot store and will be located at 700 N. Market St.

The company’s brand-new “Combo” store format is one which “… combines Family Dollar’s trusted brands and great value with Dollar Tree’s incredible $1 finds.”

Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager, recently sent an e-mail to The Messenger which stated the Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor – in addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of essential products

The Dollar Tree section of the store will offer shoppers more than 4,000 items for just $1 each, Painter indicated. Included in these items are balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and many more.

“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” Painter stated. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals.”

To save even more, shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons® program. To access the additional savings, download the Family Dollar mobile app or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons.

The Combo stores typically employ six to 10 associates. To apply online, please visit: www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

About Dollar Tree:

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,685 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 30, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

