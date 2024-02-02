Local Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger was alerted to reports of a suicide attempt by an inmate recently transferred to Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), after being convicted in Houston County on charges of armed robbery.

Stanley Heath Maxwell was arrested earlier this year on charges of aggravated robbery, which led to a plea deal and Maxwell apparently attempted suicide once transferred to TDCJ custody.

In a statement released to The Messenger, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove said:

“In March 2023, the Criminal Investigation Division with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported Aggravated Robbery of which Stanley Heath Maxwell was named and identified as a suspect along with two other suspects. This investigation resulted in the filing of a criminal charge and the arrest of Maxwell. The criminal case against Maxwell reached resolution with him entering a plea of guilty and receiving a sentence of seven years to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, with consideration given in relation to other criminal charges also filed with the Houston County District Attorney’s Office on Maxwell. On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Maxwell attempted to take his own life while incarcerated within TDCJ. This matter is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General.”

Maxwell

TDCJ spokesperson Hannah Haney was unable to provide any further details, as they are not allowed to reveal an inmate’s medical history or condition, but did confirm to the The Messenger, “Maxwell was transferred to a hospital Monday, Jan. 19 to receive care.”

The Messenger will provide our readers with any updates to this story as they become available.

