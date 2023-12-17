Kennard ISD Interim Superintendent Ready To Begin

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – When Kennard Independent School District (KISD) Superintendent Malinda Lindsey announced her retirement, set for the end of December of this year, after 32 years working in education. This experience led Lindsey to make the tough decision to pass the baton on to someone new.

“You just know when the time is right and the time is now for me,” Lindsey said at the time. “I may take a month off or so and look for something in the field of education, maybe part time. I still want to contribute to public education.”

KISD School Board President Terry Pilkington told The Messenger the district was seeking an outside company to assist in the search for a new superintendent, opting to hire an interim superintendent, giving the district time to make a permanent selection.

Retiring Kennard ISD Superintendent Malinda Lindsey

“We can either choose to try to find a replacement superintendent immediately or we can hire an interim to finish out the rest of the school year, while at the same time be searching for someone for the permanent position. And that’s what the board decided to do,” Pilkington explained.

The KISD board recently announced Jonathan “Chad” Smith as the Interim Superintendent to finish the spring semester and possibly, to be named as the permanent superintendent. Smith, a 1994 graduate of Kennard High School, is still commuting from his home north of Houston while he and his family get situated.

Smith said a lot has changed since he was a young Tiger at KISD.

“It’s grown, obviously,” Smith said. “There are more programs available, the facilities are different, but the community support has been the best.”

Smith went on after Kennard to graduate from Stephen F. Austin before working in several school districts as both teacher and principal, including a stint back at Kennard teaching history and coaching the basketball team. Smith has worked at Hudson ISD, Willis ISD and Tomball ISD, among others.

While this is his first superintendent position, Smith has had extensive experience at all levels of education. He has been spending time with Lindsey until the Christmas break, learning all he can before he takes the reins officially, once the kids come back after the new year.

“It’s been very valuable to draw on the experience of someone who has been here and the district is in great shape as far as academics and extracurricular activities,” Smith noted. “To be able to ask questions and have someone who has the information for you has been just monumental. She’s been great to work with and has helped me in my transition to learn everything I can.”

Smith saw the job posting and was excited and intrigued to be able to serve as superintendent at his old alma mater. After several interviews, including in-person interviews, he is happy to be making the transition back to Houston County, where Smith has family. He hasn’t made any concrete plans or new strategies just yet, concentrating on learning what and where the district is now.

“Our enrollment is up and we’re getting more students. The parental involvement and the school board have been great. The teachers and students have been phenomenal,” Smith said. “I’m just looking at everything and we may add some organization to certain areas. But right now, I’m meeting everyone and taking a look at the district and then we’ll begin to work with the board and make some of those decisions.”

Lindsey has been celebrated by both students, teachers and the community as she neared her last official day at the district Friday, Dec. 15. Smith looks to continue what is working in the schools, while following his own philosophy for working with the kids.

“The relationships with our students and our staff is what’s most important. I want our students to love coming to school every day. I want our staff to enjoy coming to school every day and I want them to feel supported and that every decision we’re making is what’s best for our kids. We have their best interests at heart and I will do everything I can to make that happen. I want our staff and our students to know how much we’re going to support them – and that our community knows we’re going to do whatever we can to make it the best school district we can,” Smith concluded.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]