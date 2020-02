Crockett Defeats Teague, 77-39

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs defeated the Teague Lions by a score of 77-39 to wrap up District 20-3A competition with an unblemished 12-0 record. The Bulldogs are now 29-2 on the season and ranked #2 in Class 3A. They will open the postseason next week against the fourth place team out of District 19-3A.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.