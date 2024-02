Above photo: The Life Center of Crockett held a conference to help over two dozen students from Crockett High School meet with real mentors to guide them into the world of entrepreneurs. Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein listens to the students’ questions about his job.

Joe Don James of Crockett was one of the mentors who met with Crockett High School students at a special event held Wednesday, Feb. 21 to get the kids ready for the real world of business and jobs.