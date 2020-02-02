Sandiettes Destroy Lady Tigers, 81-24

Grapeland Clinches Playoff Berth

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandiettes are on a mission to get back to San Antonio for another shot at the Class 2A state title. To get there, they must clear several hurdles along the way.

The Sandiettes cleared their first hurdle on Tuesday as the destroyed the Latexo Lady Tigers 81-24, to clinch a spot in the postseason. The win over Latexo guaranteed the #5 ranked Sandiettes will finish no worse than third in District 20-2A.

Of course, the Sandiettes have bigger goals in mind than just making the playoffs. Grapeland is shooting for its fourth consecutive league championship and has now won 30 consecutive district games.

On Tuesday, Grapeland came out of the locker room in a defensive frame of mind and limited Latexo to five first quarter points on a three-pointer from Madison Catoe and a two from Alyssa Goolsby.

Offensively, the Sandiettes torched the Lady Tigers for 28 points. Jessie Payne led the Grapeland charge with eight points while Teira Jones and Kenya Woods had six apiece. Both KeKe Harris and Tori Woodford connected from behind the arc while Aeriannia Granderson chipped in a basket to round out the first quarter scoring.

The second quarter was not much better for the Lady Tigers as the Sandiettes held them to three points, all on free throws. Maggie Gibbins connected on a pair of shots from the charity stripe while Preslie Beavers converted one of two from the line.

Grapeland’s offense kept up its torrid pace and dropped 22 points on Latexo in the second period. Woods went for eight while Jones and Payne had four apiece. The other six points came from Granderson, JaMiyah Bowie and Christi Shepherd as the Sandiettes walked off the court at halftime with a 50-8 lead.

Following the break, the Lady Tigers finally managed to reach the double-digit mark. Catoe hit her second three of the game while Goolsby and Taylor Upshaw chipped in two apiece.

Jones was unstoppable in the third quarter as she powered in 10 of Grapeland’s 20 points. Woods added four while a trio of Sandiettes – Granderson, Woodford and Kaylee Francis – all had two apiece as Grapeland pushed the lead to 70-15.

The fourth quarter saw the Sandiettes slow down the tempo and ease up on the defensive end of the court. Gibbins netted seven points in the period while Catoe and Goolsby both chipped in one.

The Sandiettes’ fourth quarter points came from Jones and Woods with four apiece, while Payne knocked down a three to help give Grapeland the 81-24 win.

On the game, Latexo was led in scoring by Maggie Gibbins with nine points. Madison Catoe dropped in seven, Alyssa Goolsby had five, Taylor Upshaw netted two and Preslie Beavers contributed one to close out the Lady Tigers’ point production.

Grapeland was led in scoring by Teira Jones with a game-high 24 points. Right behind her was Kenya Woods with 22 while Jessie Payne poured in 15. Aeriannia Granderson dropped in six and Tori Woodford had five. KeKe Harris nailed a three-pointer while a trio of Sandiettes – JaMiyah Bowie, Kaylee Francis and Christi Shepherd – all had two apiece to account for the Grapeland scoring.

The Sandiettes had a bye on Friday but will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 4 when they travel to Jewett to take on the Leon Lady Cougars.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.