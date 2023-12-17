Community Rallies to Help Victims of House Fire

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – As reported by The Messenger, Crockett Fire Department (CFD) was called out the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 13 to a two-structure fire on Howard Ave. in Crockett. The call from Houston County dispatch was originally for a house fire along with a fire in a barn. The barn turned out to be a newly-purchased camper with a family member living inside. The camper and most of the home were completely consumed by the flames before the fire could be extinguished.

The fire proved so devastating, it was reported to have reignited early Thursday, Dec. 14 and CFD was called out again. CFD is investigating the cause and was unable to comment for this story.

Cause aside, for homeowner Linda Riggins and her family, the effect has been devastating. Sources tell The Messenger Mrs. Riggins was unaware of the fire, coming home to emergency vehicles blocking her street. The Riggins’ son, living in the camper, was able to escape safely, along with Mr. Riggins.

The Messenger spoke with Mary Baker from Houston County Nursing Home, (HCNH) where Mrs. Riggins has worked for 20 years. Baker said it’s a close-knit group and the whole team has felt the effects of the fire, worried for their colleague.

Social media posts about the incident immediately gained dozens of comments offering help and The Messenger can report the latest needs of the family for anyone who may be able to reach out and assist them.

Baker said there have already been large donations of badly-needed clothing for the family, who are staying temporarily with relatives in the area. HCNH does not have the space to accommodate any large donations such as furniture, but said monetary donations are always welcome as the Riggins will need to find a place to rent while their home is assessed and the damages understood.

Food, kitchen and bathroom items – all the small things we take for granted will be greatly appreciated, especially with the holidays upon us.

For any donations to help the Riggings, please contact HCNH, located at 1217 N. Fourth Street in Crockett, or by calling them at 936-544-7884.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]