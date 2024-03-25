Baseball Roundup

Sandies Baseball Win Over Centerville

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Above picture – The Sandies varsity baseball team gets a pep talk and a game plan before a recent game.

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies continue their winning season after an 8-3 win over Centerville Tuesday, Mar. 19 at home.

The Sandies got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning after Eli Deleon singled, scoring two runs. Aiden Owens drew a walk, scoring another, Diego Fajardo singled, scoring a run, Edy Lopez singled to bring in another run and Gabe Deleon drew a walk, leading to another run for Grapeland.

Slade Harris stepped on the mound first for Grapeland and allowed five hits and three runs (zero earned) over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one. Bazae started for Centerville and allowed two hits and three runs over three innings, striking out two and walking four.

Owens, the number eight hitter for the Sandies, led the way with two runs batted in. Jax Vickers went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Grapeland in hits. Deleon collected two hits in four at bats.

The Sandies had a strong eye at the plate, amassing eight walks for the game. Deleon and Owens led the team with two walks each.

Centerville turned two double plays in the game.

The Sandies are currently number three in their district, with a 1-0 record and 9-3 overall this year. They hosted Normangee on Friday in Grapeland at 6:30 p.m.

KENNARD – It was bound to be a tough year for the Kennard Tigers as they finished last year going to the state championships, but losing several longterm players to graduation and transfer. Tigers Coach Blake Wallace predicted as much, but although this year has been a year of rebuilding, Kennard baseball is never down for long, as the newer players get trained and toughened, the boys will be even better, next year.

Kennard struggled with Groveton Tuesday, Mar. 19 in their fight to get their first win of the season, taking an 18-0 loss to the Indians. A strong 16-run first inning put the game out of reach for the Tigers.

Groveton jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Jack Sullivan tripled, scoring one run, Cash Moore singled, scoring two runs, Billy Thomas doubled, scoring two runs, Jackson Cathey doubled, scoring two runs and Sullivan singled, scoring another run. An error scored another two runs, and so it went.

The Indians added to their early lead in the bottom of the second inning after with another two runs, as their starting pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Nikolas Dowdy took the loss for Kennard, as the right-hander went one inning, allowing 18 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, striking out one and walking six. The Tigers turned one double play in the game.

The Tigers take on Apple Springs Tuesday, Mar. 26 at 5 p.m. in Kennard.

LOVELADY – Lovelady Lions baseball is 0-1 in their district but now sits 12-6 on the season as they took a tough loss at Leon Tuesday, Mar. 19. The Lions were hot at the plate, but unable to come through as eight hits turned into only three runs in their 10-3 loss.

Aiden McIntyre and Brady Mikes each collected two hits for Lovelady, as the Lions got on the board in the top of the first inning after Leon dropped a third strike and Jake Murray doubled, each scoring one run.

Leon flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs on two hits to take a 5-2 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a Lovelady error in the third that drove in two for Leon.

Tyler Gilchrist led things off on the mound for Lovelady Varsity Lions. The starting pitcher gave up two hits and five runs (three earned) over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking three.

Mikes pitched five and one-third innings in relief for Lovelady, giving up five hits and five runs (three earned) while striking out eight and walking three.

The Lions will travel to take on Normangee Tuesday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m.

CROCKETT – Crockett Bulldogs varsity baseball team went down to Tarkington Tuesday, Mar. 19 with a tough 22-0 loss after Tarkington got off to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and scored in all four innings against the Bulldogs until the game was called.

Tarkington continues their hitting against the Bulldogs in the second, adding three more runs, another four in the third inning and game-winning 11 more runs in the fourth. Tarkington would end the game with a total of 11 hits.

The Bulldogs fought back against as well as they could, with pitcher T. White getting the only hit of the game. White threw 57 pitches counting 29 strikes and facing 18 batters, with relief pitchers Y. Creag, T. Delane and J. Lockhart struggling on the mound during the game.

Tarkington starting pitcher L. Hawthorne got 24 strikes called out of 33 pitches in the game.

The Bulldogs are 1-10 for the season and will travel to New Waverly Tuesday, Apr. 2 and Friday, Apr. 6, with both games set to start at 7 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]