Local Elections Set

Election Day May 2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The last day to file for a place on the General Election Ballot for local political subdivisions (city, school board, hospital board, etc.) was Friday, Feb. 14 and the last day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy was Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Not many positions were contested but a few are and with the ballots now set, here are the lists of candidates for office.

Starting at Crockett ISD, incumbents Mo Amjad in Place Two and Dr. John Garner in Place Five have filed for re-election. While Garner did not draw an opponent, Stephen Tuggle filed to run against Amjad.

The City of Crockett had three positions up for election but only one is contested. Precinct Three Councilman Ernest Jackson and Precinct Four Councilperson Marquita Beasley are both unopposed. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, representing Precinct Five, did draw an opponent in Rita Rodriguez.

At Grapeland ISD, Board President James Martin and Board Member Brad Spisak did not draw any opposition and as a result the election will be cancelled.

The City of Grapeland, however, will have contested races. Mayor Balis Dailey has drawn an opponent in Councilman Mitchell Woody.

There are also two council positions up for election. The city uses an at-large format so the top two vote getters will take a position at the council table. Incumbent Justin Lumbreraz, Eddie Childress and Greg Vaden have all signed up to run for the two available seats.

At Kennard ISD, the election will be cancelled. There were two at-large positions up for election and the two incumbent candidates filed to run. As a result, Brijesh Patel and Brittany Womack will both return to the board.

The City of Kennard will also cancel their election. Incumbents Bobby Calhoun, Donald Lamb, Sr. and Mary Ann Davis were all unopposed.

Moving to Latexo ISD, Positions 1 and 2 were up for election this year. However, only incumbents Willie Patton in Position One and Dr. Michael Allen in Position Two filed to run. As a result the election will be cancelled.

The City of Latexo has also cancelled their election as no positions are being contested.

Lovelady ISD will not hold an election as the two positions up for election, positions six and seven, were uncontested. As a result, incumbents Bryan Sample (6) and Chris Starnes (7) will return for another term in office.

The City of Lovelady has also cancelled their election as no positions are being contested.

In Anderson County, Palestine ISD will cancel their election. Incumbents Stanley Sokolowski in Place Six and Michael Bennett in Place Seven did not draw challengers.

The City of Palestine will also cancel their election as only incumbent council members Larissa Loveless in District One, Vickey Chivers in District Three and Dana Goolsby in District Five filed for a seat on the city council.

Elkhart ISD will have a contested election as Position Four has three candidates have signed up for the position. They are: Charles McShan; Tracey Tidrow; and Mark “Dewayne” Walker. Position Five, represented by Joe Estes, and Position Seven, represented by Stephen Ham, are both uncontested.

Council members in the city of Elkhart did not draw any challengers and as a result the city has cancelled their election.

Moving to Westwood ISD, District Two incumbent Dr. Don Rice has drawn an opponent in Jeff Cooper. District Six incumbent Craig Nivens has decided not to run. Marla Maylor and Bryan Jones have signed up to run for that position. District Five Trustee Ronnie Stanhope did not draw an opponent.

The Houston County Hospital District has four positions up for election.

Place Two will see Pam Ainsworth and Roy Langford squaring off against one another. Karen Duncan, who was appointed to fill the position, has decided not to run.

Place Four is uncontested which means Dr. John Stovall will return for another term on the HCHD Board.

Place Six will see incumbent Rhonda Brown facing off against Kitty von Doenhoff, while Place Eight will see incumbent Dina Pipes facing off against Gerald Colter.

Early voting will begin on April 20 and Election Day is May 2.

