Latexo Beta Club Wins Big

By Barbara Simpson

Special to The Messenger

EAST TEXAS – Latexo High School Beta Club had 28 members compete in 25 state contests this year. We had eighteen members attend the state convention in Grapevine the weekend of February 2-4, competing in 11 onsite competitions. This is only our third year competing at state, but have expanded our participation each year. We want to congratulate all of our participants.

We will be represented at Nationals in six events, five individual and one club event. Individual members qualifying for nationals, which will be held in Savannah, Georgia in June, are Senior Carter Tucker who placed 2nd in grade 12 Math, Junior Tilath Asad who placed 5th in grade 11 Math, Sophomore Curt Tucker who placed 4th in grade 10 Math, Senior Jack Easley who placed 4th in Division II Digital Art and Sophomore Jade Olsen who placed 2nd in Division I Jewelry. Coeting for the first time in the Living Literature club contest, we were thrilled beyond measure to earn a spot at Nationals, placing 5th at State.

Each of these students, and sponsors Barbara Simpson and Eva Broxson, worked tirelessly in preparation for these events and will continue to work hard as they prepare to represent Latexo High School at Nationals this summer.

Last year, those who attended the convention returned with one big goal in mind – to have a bigger presence at the state convention this year. I think they reached their goal! In fact, they have already started making plans for next year.