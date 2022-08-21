Retiring Justice of the Peace Clyde Black Leaves Big Boots to Fill

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Walking into the office of Houston County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Clyde Black’s office is a little like touring the mind of the man himself. Alongside plaques and certificates and family photos are momentos from Western actor John Wayne. Even a life-size model of Wayne decorates one corner of the office.

The actor is probably an apt representation of Black himself. Bold. Opinionated. Patriotic. Judge Black caught heat last year for going after President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Anyone in public life will have their critics. But even his critics would no doubt admit: the man loves his country and his adopted home of Houston County.

Black is the son of a real Texas cowboy who traveled with his young family around the state going from ranch to ranch to find work.

“We moved around Texas a lot,” Black said. “My family was very poor – dirt poor.”

Black ended up finishing high school in the early sixties in Round Rock, Texas. There were only 12 students in his senior class.

“I guess I have lived in Crockett now longer than anywhere else. So from here on out I am saying I am from Crockett,” Black said.

Before making his way to Crockett, Black served three tours in Vietnam in the Marines.

“My dad had served in the Marines in World War II, and I really felt that there was evil in the world and that communism was taking over,” Black explained. “I wanted to do my part so I joined the Marines.”

Tours of duty at that time consisted of one year “in country”, but after his obligatory year in Vietnam Black felt he had more to do.

“The first year I didn’t see much action so I felt I hadn’t really contributed a lot,” Black said. “So I transferred to an infantry unit. I saw more action than I intended to see. So I came home after those two tours and I didn’t like what I was seeing in America. Maybe it was a death wish really. I volunteered to go back to Vietnam as an advisor for a third tour.”

After a stint at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center, Black returned to Vietnam, this time living and fighting alongside the South Vietnamese.

“I lived in a little Vietnamese village. I had a five-man Vietnamese reconnaissance team,” Black remembered. “I ate their food, spoke their language. We did some spooky things in those villages.”

Black still practices his Vietnamese language skills to this day. He remains friends with some of his fellow soldiers – including retired Marine Colonel and onetime Fox News Contributor Bill Cowan.

“Cowan was my team commander,” Black said. “He and I did some pretty exciting things together. He is a hero. He has done things for this country that people don’t – and will never know about. He saved my life personally twice. He shot two Viet Cong soldiers literally off my back. Pulled me out of a stream when I almost drowned. So I feel pretty close to that guy.”

After returning home, Black was more disillusioned by some of the attitudes towards his country and the conflict in Vietnam. He worked for the Houston Police Department as an undercover asset keeping an eye on the more extreme political groups of the time.

When his wife’s family invited them to come to Houston County, Black found a peaceful spot to build a home and concentrate on issues closer to home. It was in 2004 that Black thought he might take his case to Houston County residents and “apply” for the Justice of the Peace position.

“I had only lived here a couple of years at the time,” Black explained. “After the judge retired, a neighbor suggested I run for Justice of the Peace. So I started campaigning. I worked really hard. I was very fortunate. I won my first election by 14 votes. ‘Landslide Clyde’ they called me!”

Black cares deeply for his community. He recalls that evictions are one of the hardest parts of the job. The Justice of the Peace is also called out when someone passes away at home.

He has made a difference in many lives along the way. He says that is the part of the job that has been the most pleasing.

“I remember a young man came in to get married,” Black remembered. “He came in wearing an Army uniform. Very polite, very nice young man and bride. After the ceremony, he said, ‘You don’t remember me do you?’ I didn’t remember him. He said, ‘About 10 years ago I got into some trouble here and the things you said to me made me think about my life and where I was going. You were tough on me. But you were right. I made some changes in my life. I am serving my country now.’ That’s a good feeling.”

Black decided it was time to finally retire from public life. He hopes as a private citizen to express his opinions even freer that he could working in a public position. He is already filling boxes to move out of his office, even though his official term does not end until the end of the year.

The election for his replacement will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Candidates Mike McCreight and Kevin Johnson are vying to fill Judge Black’s shoes.

As for Black, he has few regrets. He has faced a life of adversity, but never lost sight of who he is and what he stands for. He still feels the pain of friends he lost along the way.

“I hope I have lived an honorable life,” Black concluded. “Especially when it comes to things like our Constitution, my government and my love for my country.”

Black paused and then continued, “I think most of the veterans who survived have guilt. ‘Why am I still here?’ My friends who died were good guys. They had families. Why did they die and I am still here?”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com