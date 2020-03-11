Grapeland FFA Wins Land Judging

Special to The Messenger

The Grapeland FFA participated in the Bedias Creek SCS Land and Homesite Judging contest Wednesday February 19th. The contest was held at the Leon County Expo Center with teams from 18 schools competing. Grapeland’s Land Judging team placed 1st with Madilyn McCombs placing 1st high individual and winning a $250.00 scholarship. Preslie Reynolds was 2nd high individual and the remaining team members were Cayden LeBlanc, Kara Jackson, and Wendy Perez.

The Homesite Judging team placed 2nd with Mary Jane Watson 1st high individual scoring a perfect score and winning a $250.00 scholarship. Keke Harris was 8th high with team members Alyssa Dilli, and Keegan Harrison. Grapeland will sponsor a Land and Homesite on the 26th of February and compete in 2 more contests before the Area contest on April 3rd.