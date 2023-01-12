Maeola Nathaniel (83) of Grapeland, TX; was the 7th and last child born March 16, 1939 to Willie Lee Nathaniel and Viola Nathaniel in Grapeland,TX. Maeola was raised in the Boxy Creek Community in Redtown, TX, and graduated from W.R. Banks High School, Grapeland, TX, in 1957; where she played basketball and sang in the school choir.

She was a member of St. John Baptist Church, Grapeland, TX.

Maeola was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all sports; and a huge Sandie fan who traveled near and far for a Sandies ballgame.

She was also a great cook! She worked for Grapeland Independent School District in several positions for over 20 years before retiring and starting a second career as a caregiver.

In her down time she enjoyed fishing, shelling peas and spending time with her family.

Maeola is preceded in death by her parents Willie Lee and Viola Nathaniel, son Keith Nathaniel, daughter Sheila Nathaniel; sister Mae Etta Hicks Dupree, brothers Henry Lee Nathaniel, A.W. Hicks, Allgenon McDaniel, F.L. Hicks, and Lewis Hicks.

Left to continue her legacy is her son, Darrell Wayne Nathaniel, Grapeland, TX; nineteen (19) grandchildren; twenty-nine (29) great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Services for Maeola were held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Rising Star Baptist Church, Grapeland, Texas. Interment Golden Gate Cemetery, Grapeland, TX

