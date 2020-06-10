Cleriece McPheters turns 100

Drive-By Parade Held in her Honor

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The year was 1920. Prohibition became the law of the land, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified giving women the right to vote and the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting.

Also on June 7, 1920, Cleriece McPheters was born in Bangor, Maine. Sunday marked her 100th birthday and the self-described Mainiac (because she’s from Maine) celebrated with friends and family at the Porth Ag Arena.

With all the changes she had seen in her lifetime, Mrs. McPheters took a change in traditional birthday celebrations in stride as she was treated to a drive-by parade in keeping with the new normal of social-distancing.

The long-time Houston County resident “… came to Crockett because my husband got transferred here. I wasn’t about to leave him here by himself with all these pretty girls,” she said with a twinkle in her eye.

From all of us at The Messenger, Happy Birthday!

