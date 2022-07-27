CROCKETT MEDICAL CENTER HELP KIDS GET READY FOR SCHOOL

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Medical Center (CMC) is inviting students to their ‘Back to School Bash’ offering vaccinations and sports physicals.

The walk in clinic will be available July 29 and Aug. 5 from noon until 6 p.m. The CMC is offering Texas Health Steps Vaccines for Medicaid for uninsured or insured children.

Sports physicals will also be offered before students return to sports. In addition, vision exams will also be available.

CMC Clinic Coordinator Lori LeBlanc stresses health is an important component in starting a new school year.

“We want to help ensure the children of our community are ready for the new school year and start them out on a great healthy note of encouragement,” LeBlanc said.

Students and parents can also visit booths at the clinic from Crockett Dental Care, LLC., Kalin’s Center and several other entities passing out information.

