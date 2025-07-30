CPD Requests Money for New Building, Staffing

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The City of Crockett kicked off its annual budget planning process at a 9 a.m. meeting Monday, July 7, with department heads presenting their “wish lists” for the coming year — and few came with bigger ambitions than Crockett Police Department (CPD) Chief Clayton Smith, who asked city leaders to consider investing around $1.5 million in a new police headquarters.

In a detailed presentation during the city’s first budget workshop of the year, Chief Smith laid out multiple requests covering staffing, equipment, facilities, and officer salaries — but made clear that the most urgent priorities are retaining officers and addressing inadequate evidence storage and ventilation in the department’s aging facility.

“Our current property room is inadequate — too small, poorly ventilated, and non-compliant with best practices,” Smith told council members. “It’s a health concern and a legal risk.”

Smith explained the existing police headquarters, built in the early 1990s, has long been insufficient for a growing department. He cited serious infrastructure limitations — no secure interior property room, no proper interview space for victims or witnesses, limited storage, and poor air quality throughout the building.

“Anyone who’s been inside knows the odor hits you as soon as you walk in,” Smith said. “It’s not healthy, and it’s not professional.”

Smith offered the council two primary options: an expansion of the current facility — estimated between $600,000 and $800,000 — or a brand-new 5,000-square-foot headquarters, projected at around $1.5 million.

While acknowledging the costs, Smith argued that a new facility would better serve the department and city for decades to come. “If I had a wish list, that’s what I’d do,” he said. “Build it the right way, from the ground up.”

He also said the city could explore converting a pre-existing building if suitable space is available and cost-effective.

Despite the attention on facilities, Smith stressed that competitive pay for officers must come first.

“If I had to rank priorities, salary is number one,” he said. “Because if we can’t retain our officers, none of the rest of this matters.”

He pointed out that CPD is currently fully staffed for the first time in roughly eight years — a result, he said, of a salary adjustment made about two years ago. But regional agencies have since raised their pay again, creating another gap Crockett may struggle to close.

“Our officers are being recruited away. If we don’t stay competitive, we’ll be right back to constant turnover,” he said.

Smith proposed several pay scale options ranging from 5% to 15% increases, and also pushed for proficiency pay to reward officers who pursue advanced certifications and training.

Smith also asked the council to consider a phased plan to add five additional patrol officers over the next three years. Currently, the department staffs two officers per shift, which he said is not enough to safely or effectively patrol the entire city — especially during overlapping calls.

“There are times when we have zero officers on patrol,” he said. “That leaves our entire city vulnerable.”

To help fund new hires, Smith proposed applying for a federal grant, which would cover salaries for the first year and gradually phase in the city’s share over five years. He emphasized that he was not asking for an immediate hiring decision — only authorization to apply.

“If we’re awarded funding, we can come back to the council and decide how to proceed,” he said.

Smith also asked for updated radio systems, noting the department’s current units are over 25 years old. He presented several options, including more affordable models and future-proof systems that would allow for compatibility with statewide upgrades.

On the vehicle front, Smith praised the current condition of the fleet but requested the city continue with gradual replacements to avoid falling behind again. He suggested the city consider Dodge Durangos, which the department has had success acquiring and maintaining.

Throughout his presentation, Smith emphasized a long-term, strategic approach, warning against the past pattern of deferring maintenance and upgrades until problems snowball into million-dollar expenses.

“We’re trying to avoid that,” he said. “Let’s address a little bit each year, so we don’t end up overwhelmed all at once.”

Council members expressed appreciation for the thorough proposal but also noted budget limitations and concerns about taxpayer sensitivity.

Precinct Four Councilman Wayne Johnson requested Smith to come back with an accurate estimate on building a new facility for them to consider.

“Right now, we don’t know what the economy’s going to do,” Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks said. “But we agree that some of these issues, especially that property room, have to be addressed.” She suggested to keep spending conservative, working on the property room and working on staffing in the meantime, to make sure officers can respond quickly, even when there are multiple calls.

Chief Smith closed by reiterating that his department has strong personnel and dedication — and that what’s needed now is the infrastructure to support it.

“These officers love this city, and they want to stay here,” he said. “Let’s give them a reason to.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]