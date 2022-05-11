May 7 Election Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Voters went to the polls across the state of Texas on Saturday, May 7 to vote on two amendments to the Texas Constitution, city council positions, seats on local school boards and special purpose district representation.

Starting in Houston County at Crockett ISD, in District One, incumbent Ansel Bradshaw drew two opponents in Gary Fitch and Jessica James. The results showed Bradshaw received 100 votes, Gary Fitch with 52 and Jessica James with 51.

District Six incumbent Josh Crabtree did not file for re-election. As a result, the District Six seat was contested by Zenita Hamilton and TieAsia Tucker. Once the ballots were counted, the results showed Tucker received 232 votes while Hamilton received 198

The City of Crockett had three positions up for election but only one was contested. Precinct Three Councilman Ernest Jackson and Precinct Four Councilwoman Marquita Beasley were both unopposed.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, representing Precinct Five, drew an opponent in Lynda Warfield. Once the results were tabulated, Marsh received 91 votes while Warfield received 86.

At Grapeland ISD, Board Members Kendra Huff in Position Six and Melissa Cobb in Position Seven decided not to seek re-election. As a result, Position Six was contested by Chance Huff and Travis Lively. The results showed Chance Huff with 280 votes while Travis Lively received 154.

Position Seven, meanwhile, had three candidates file for the board seat. They were: Timothy Howard, Sr.; Nikki Steinsbo; and Katie Streetman. The results showed Howard with 216, Steinsbo with 174 and Streetman with 70.

The City of Grapeland had two council positions up for election and three candidates. The city uses an at-large format so the top two vote getters would take a position at the council table. Jack Coleman, Justin Lumbreraz (incumbent) and Bobbie Jo Woody filed for the two positions and when the results were tabulated, the totals showed Lumbreraz with 80, Woody with 67 and Coleman with 42.

At Kennard ISD, there were two at-large positions up for election and three candidates filed to run, with the top two vote getters taking a seat on the KISD Board of Trustees. The candidates were Keith Cole (incumbent), Angela Higbee and Terry Pilkington (incumbent).

The results showed: Terry Pilkington with 125, Angela Higbee with 113 and Keith Cole with 108.

Moving to Anderson County, the City of Palestine saw voters go to the polls for the mayoral position as well as the District Five Council seat.

District Five saw incumbent Krissy Clark receive 186 votes while challenger Jason H. Chapman received 83 votes.

The mayoral position saw five candidates toss their hats into the political arena. Justin Florence received 446 votes, Mitchell Jordan received 397 votes, Alex Nemer received 188 votes, Ava Harmon received 164 votes and Vickey L. Chivers garnered 110.

The City of Elkhart had four positions up for election but only one was contested. Council members Lucia Butler (Place One), Tammy Baughman (Place Three) and Chuck Conner (Place Five) were all unopposed.

Place Two drew three candidates for office. They were: Randy McCoy; Chris Sheridan; and Billy Jack Wright.

When the votes were counted, the results showed McCoy with 108, Wright with 17 and Sheridan with 15.

The Texas Constitutional Amendments election showed Proposition One passed by a margin of 1,121,860 in favor of and 169,011 against.

Proposition One (SJR 2) states: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Proposition Two passed by a margin of 1,106,460 in favor of and 197,960 against.

Proposition Two (SJR 2) states: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.