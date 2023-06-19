Lovelady Softball Players in All-Star Game

Lovelady’s Morgan Womack played for the blue team in the East Texas District All-Star Game at Lufkin High School Thursday, June 15. The players were chosen by area coaches and the blue team won the game, 4-1. Womack will play softball at Bossier Parrish Community College beginning this fall.

Lovelady’s Haven Prager played for the blue team in the East Texas District All-Star Game at Lufkin High School Thursday, June 15. Prager will be playing softball at Southern Arkansas University this fall. Lovelady Senior Scout Lovell was also chosen to play but could not attend as she was busy preparing to play softball at Texas A&M.