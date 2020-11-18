Campbell Claims 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Title

Win Clinches 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Honors

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

ARLINGTON – This is truly one of those “hometown boy makes good” stories. Lovelady native Boudreaux Campbell has been riding bulls for a while now. While he is well known throughout the East Texas area for his prowess on the back of a 1,500 pound beast, Boudreaux served notice on the bull riding world this past weekend with a win in his first ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals.

Campbell, according to a PBR press release, “… delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance inside AT&T Stadium, to win the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event title, clinching the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year honor and propelling to No. 3 in the world.”

“I’m lost for words,” Campbell said. “I’ve been working at this all year long, especially with the year we had. It was crazy. We had to go through a lot of obstacles. PBR went through a ton of stress to get us to where we are. And heck, my emotions right now are so happy. I’ve always dreamed of a PBR World title. This is one step closer to that goal. It’s a big accomplishment.”

At the start of the season-culminating event Campbell was ranked #33 in the world. He began his surge up the standings when he successfully rode Heartbreak Kid for 88 points in Round One on Thursday night.

In Round Two, Campbell climbed aboard Bullseye and after the required eight seconds, he hopped off the bull with a score of 89.25 points.

Round Three made the other riders sit up and take notice as Campbell recorded the second 90-point ride of his Unleash The Beast career, and his first-at the PBR World Finals, on a bovine named Safety Meeting.

“While the 22-year-old, who is the lone rider to qualify for both the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo,” the PBR press release stated, “he was unable to remain perfect at the sport’s most prestigious event, bucked off by Silent Night in 4.13 seconds in Round Four. However, he punctuated his World Finals debut with a score when he covered Buckin For Cash for a sensational 90.75 points in the championship round as cowboy hats from fellow riders zinged in celebration over the dirt before the ride was complete.”

Including the $300,000 World Finals event winner bonus, Campbell netted a check for $368,500 as well as 710 world points. He surged 30 positions in the world standings to conclude his first season with the PBR No. 3 in the world, 722.34 points behind PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme.

“I’m so happy to be here in this spot,” Campbell said. “Winning the Rookie of the Year, that was a goal I had coming in here, and I knew I was far behind, and I knew I needed some help drawing and riding. I’m glad everything worked out this week, and it all played in my favor.”

In race for Rookie of the Year honors, Campbell eclipsed fellow Texan Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas) for the title. Melancon concluded the race amongst first-year professionals in second place, while Alex Cerqueira, from Brazil, was third. Mauricio Moreira, also from Brazil, was fourth, and Andrew Alvidrez from Seminole, Texas rounded out the Top 5 in fifth.

Leme was crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion Saturday evening following his monstrous 95.75-point, Round 3-winning ride aboard Woopaa (Barker Bucking Bulls).

The Top 10 final standings at the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event showed:

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 88-89.25-90-0-90.75-358.00-710 Points.

2. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-91-90-0-93.75-274.75-485 Points.

3. Marco Eguchi, 0-88.75-83.25-84.75-91-347.75-445.5 Points.

4. Cole Melancon, 0-88.75-0-88.5-92.25-269.50-265 Points.

5. Eduardo Aparecido, 91.5-89-0-87.5-0-268.00-246.5 Points.

6. Jose Vitor Leme, 87.5-83.25-95.75-0-0-266.50-231.5 Points.

7. Derek Kolbaba, 92.75-0-90.75-0-0-183.50-150 Points.

8. Cody Teel, 87.5-88.25-88.5-0-0-264.25-130 Points.

9. Cooper Davis, 82.75-0-87.75-89.25-0-259.75-117 Points.

10. Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-91-0-91.00-100 Points.

2020 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 43, 17, 25, 1,573.00, $1,601,931.57

2. João Ricardo Vieira, 31, 4, 13, 916.91, $277,740.85

3. Boudreaux Campbell, 20, 2, 7, 850.66, $471,671.36

4. Marco Eguchi, 26, 3, 12, 700.25, $198,644.87

5. Jess Lockwood, 21, 1, 10, 696.00, $275,558.74

6. Kaique Pacheco, 31, 1, 10, 685.50, $153,803.77

7. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 27, 3, 10, 685.00, $299,217.38

8. Cooper Davis, 27, 4, 17, 679.00, $175,826.25

9. Daylon Swearingen, 45, 4, 13, 678.66, $273,056.48

10. Cole Melancon, 36, 2, 7, 579.50, $313,791.07

