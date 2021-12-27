Final Poll Results
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Let the debates begin! The final results of our readers’ choices for the Best of Houston County are in and have been tabulated.
The Messenger is excited to bring you the survey results for a variety of services which are provided locally and we would like to thank you for helping us to determine who truly is the “Best-of-the-Best!”
Remember – the nominees and winners were chosen by you, the readers. We merely provided a forum for you to express your opinion. The top three nominees are listed in each category, along side the number of votes each received. Some categories only received two nominations and those are also listed with the number of votes. In addition, there were three categories that only received one nomination.
Thank you to everyone who voted! This edition of The Messenger literally wouldn’t exist without you. And please extend a hearty congratulations to all of our winners.
So, without further ado – the winners of the Best of Houston County 2021 are:
1. Best Barber
1st Place Justin Richie Styles by Miles 1,260 votes
2nd Place Chip Miles Styles by Miles 531 Votes
3rd Place Marnet Luce 203 Votes
2. Best Hair Salon
1st Place Studio K 379 Votes
2nd Place Madd Hatter Salon 204 Votes
3rd Place Magnolia Beauty Bar 107 Votes
3. Best BBQ
1st Place Mimsy’s Craft Barbeque 293 Votes
2nd Place Doc’s BBQ 252 Votes
3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 195 Votes
4. Best Plumber
1st Place Gregory Plumbing 332 Votes
2nd Place Williamson Plumbing 25 Votes
5. Best Roofing Company
1st Place Lucas Roofing 431 Votes
2nd Place A-Alpha Roofing 271 Votes
3rd Place Southern Sheet Metal 92 Votes
6. Best Glass Repair
1st Place Allen Glass 209 Votes
2nd Place Saucier’s Glass 207 Votes
3rd Place Hobson Auto Glass 199 Votes
7. Best Attorney/Law Firm
1st Place Jody Griffith 257 Votes
2nd Place Bill Pemberton 228 Votes
3rd Place Lynn Markham 127 Votes
8. Best Chiropractor
1st Place Willow Creek Chiropractor 275 Votes
2nd Place Mask Chiropractic 273 Votes
3rd Place Bradley White 77 Votes
9. Best Mechanic Shop
1st Alberts Auto 265 Votes
2nd Place Lowery’s Automotive 206 Votes
3rd Place Bruner’s Economy Car 178 votes
10. Best Auto Paint & Body
1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 342 Votes
2nd Place Willie Josey’s Quality Paint & Body Shop 231 Votes
3rd Place Auto Masters 98 Votes
11. Best Restaurant
1st Place Los Ranchos 316 Votes
2nd Place Lindo’s 260 Votes
3rd Place Betty Boops 240 Votes
12. Best Tree Service
1st Place East Texas Tree Service 444 Votes
2nd Place Reed’s Tree Service 168 Votes
13. Best Pest Control
1st Place McClain Pest Control 308 Votes
2nd Place Critters Gitters 214 Votes
3rd Place Red Dirt Pest Control 118 Votes
14. Best Lawn Care
1st Place Alex Cruz 299 Votes
2nd Place Ortiz Lawn Care 160 Votes
3rd Place Hillbilly Choppers Lawncare 138 Votes
15. Best Grocery Store
1st Place H-E-B- 545 Votes
2nd Place Wal-Mart 118 Votes
3rd Place Brookshire Brothers 78 Votes
16. Best Funeral Home
1st Place Callaway Allee 507 Votes
2nd Place Walker and Walker 119 Votes
3rd Place Bailey & Foster 66 Votes
17. Best Furniture Store
1st Place Darsey’s Furniture 409 Votes
2nd Place Knox Furniture 328 Votes
18. Best Medical Clinic
1st Place Houston County Family Medical Clinic 282 Votes
2nd Place Aurora Concepts 233 Votes
3rd Place Crockett Clinic 155 Votes
19. Best Pharmacy
1st Place Davy Crockett Drug 556 Votes
2nd Place Brookshire Brothers 85 Votes
3rd Place Wal-Mart Pharmacy 75 Votes
20. Best Optometrist
1st place Crockett Eye Clinic 427 Votes
2nd Place Gold Eye Clinic 219 Votes
21. Best Farm Equipment
1st Place Fish and Still 306 Votes
2nd Place Collins Tractor 222 Votes
3rd Place Houston County Equipment 53 Votes
22. Best Realtor
1st Place Lawrence Realty 412 Votes
2nd Place Crockett Springs Real Estate 138 Votes
23. Best Child Care/Early Learning Center
1st Place Susan Mitchell 277 Votes
2nd Place Grapeland Early Learning Center 248 Votes
3rd Place Tanna Beard 241 Votes
24. Best Dentist Office
1st Place Crockett Dental Care 295 Votes
2nd Place Dr Garner 210 Votes
3rd Place Dr. Matt Roberts 134 Votes
25. Best Vet Clinic
1st Place Southpine Animal Hospital 323 Votes
2nd Place Houston County Vet 171 Votes
3rd Place Crockett Vet Clinic 170 Votes
26. Best Electrician
1st Place Culpepper Electric 474 Votes
2nd Place Secure Electric
27. Best Florist
1st Place Janie’s Flower Korner 418 Votes
2nd Place Crockett Florist 313 Votes
3rd Place Gingerbread Square 115 Votes
28. Best Bail Bonds
1st Place Ace Bail Bonds 386 Votes
2nd Place Neel’s Bail Bonds 195 Votes
29. Best Auto Parts Store
1st Place O’Reilly’s Auto Parts 345 Votes
2nd Place The Parts House 168 Votes
3rd Place Napa Auto Parts 124 Votes
30. Best Bank
1st Place Prosperity Bank 251 Votes
2nd Place Citizens National Bank 238 Votes
3rd Place Pioneer Bank 174 Votes
31. Best Towing Company
1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 352 Votes
2nd Place Willie Josey’s 174 Votes
3rd Place All-Star Towing 107 Votes
32. Best Fast Food
1st Place Whataburger 471 Votes
2nd Place Dairy Queen 121 Votes
3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 109 Votes
33. Best Insurance Agency
1st Place Farm Bureau 275 Votes
2nd Place Julian Insurance 195 Votes
3rd Place Crockett Insurance 178 Votes
34. Best Car Wash and Detail
1st Place A&B oil 259 Votes
2nd Place Kwik-Kar 216 Votes
3rd Place Crockett Oil & Lube 181 Votes
35. Best Gym
1st Place Muscles & Curves 316 Votes
2nd Place Anytime Fitness 153 Votes
3rd Place Snap Fitness 134 Votes
36. Best Nutrition Place
1st Place S2 Nutrition 416 Votes
2nd Place Truly Crazy Nutrition 395 Votes
37. Best Heating & Air
1st Place C&C Heating & Air 291 Votes
2nd Place Houston County Air 259 Votes
3rd Place Platt Heating & Air 157 Votes
38. Best Propane Service
1st Place Consumer’s LP & Gas 451 Votes
2nd Place Nelson Propane 164 Votes
39. Best Loan Company
1st Place Southland Federal Credit Union 294 Votes
2nd Place Security Finance 175 Votes
3rd Place Toledo Finance 78 Votes
40. Best Title Company
1st Place AA Davis Title Company 352 Votes
2nd Place Currie Title Company 223 Votes
41. Best Boutique
1st Place Bella’s Gifts 385 Votes
2nd Place Heavenly Boutique 200 Votes
3rd HoCo Boutique 105 Votes
42. Best Nursing Home
1st Place Houston County Nursing Home 1,179 Votes
2nd Place Winfield Nursing Home 153 Votes
3rd Place White Hall 134 Votes
43. Best Firefighter
1st Place Chris Jimenez 1,164 Votes
2nd Place Kimberly Marrs 387 Votes
44. Best EMT
1ST Place Jarvis McElhany 363 Votes
2nd Place Shelby Martinez 351 Votes
45. Best Hotel
1st Place Holiday Inn
46. Best Spa Place
1st Place Bare Aesthetics
47. Best Accountant
1st Place Nesmith & Company
Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.