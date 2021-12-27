The Best of Houston County 2021

Final Poll Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Let the debates begin! The final results of our readers’ choices for the Best of Houston County are in and have been tabulated.

The Messenger is excited to bring you the survey results for a variety of services which are provided locally and we would like to thank you for helping us to determine who truly is the “Best-of-the-Best!”

Remember – the nominees and winners were chosen by you, the readers. We merely provided a forum for you to express your opinion. The top three nominees are listed in each category, along side the number of votes each received. Some categories only received two nominations and those are also listed with the number of votes. In addition, there were three categories that only received one nomination.

Thank you to everyone who voted! This edition of The Messenger literally wouldn’t exist without you. And please extend a hearty congratulations to all of our winners.

So, without further ado – the winners of the Best of Houston County 2021 are:

1. Best Barber

1st Place Justin Richie Styles by Miles 1,260 votes

2nd Place Chip Miles Styles by Miles 531 Votes

3rd Place Marnet Luce 203 Votes

2. Best Hair Salon

1st Place Studio K 379 Votes

2nd Place Madd Hatter Salon 204 Votes

3rd Place Magnolia Beauty Bar 107 Votes

3. Best BBQ

1st Place Mimsy’s Craft Barbeque 293 Votes

2nd Place Doc’s BBQ 252 Votes

3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 195 Votes

4. Best Plumber

1st Place Gregory Plumbing 332 Votes

2nd Place Williamson Plumbing 25 Votes

5. Best Roofing Company

1st Place Lucas Roofing 431 Votes

2nd Place A-Alpha Roofing 271 Votes

3rd Place Southern Sheet Metal 92 Votes

6. Best Glass Repair

1st Place Allen Glass 209 Votes

2nd Place Saucier’s Glass 207 Votes

3rd Place Hobson Auto Glass 199 Votes

7. Best Attorney/Law Firm

1st Place Jody Griffith 257 Votes

2nd Place Bill Pemberton 228 Votes

3rd Place Lynn Markham 127 Votes

8. Best Chiropractor

1st Place Willow Creek Chiropractor 275 Votes

2nd Place Mask Chiropractic 273 Votes

3rd Place Bradley White 77 Votes

9. Best Mechanic Shop

1st Alberts Auto 265 Votes

2nd Place Lowery’s Automotive 206 Votes

3rd Place Bruner’s Economy Car 178 votes

10. Best Auto Paint & Body

1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 342 Votes

2nd Place Willie Josey’s Quality Paint & Body Shop 231 Votes

3rd Place Auto Masters 98 Votes

11. Best Restaurant

1st Place Los Ranchos 316 Votes

2nd Place Lindo’s 260 Votes

3rd Place Betty Boops 240 Votes

12. Best Tree Service

1st Place East Texas Tree Service 444 Votes

2nd Place Reed’s Tree Service 168 Votes



13. Best Pest Control

1st Place McClain Pest Control 308 Votes

2nd Place Critters Gitters 214 Votes

3rd Place Red Dirt Pest Control 118 Votes

14. Best Lawn Care

1st Place Alex Cruz 299 Votes

2nd Place Ortiz Lawn Care 160 Votes

3rd Place Hillbilly Choppers Lawncare 138 Votes

15. Best Grocery Store

1st Place H-E-B- 545 Votes

2nd Place Wal-Mart 118 Votes

3rd Place Brookshire Brothers 78 Votes

16. Best Funeral Home

1st Place Callaway Allee 507 Votes

2nd Place Walker and Walker 119 Votes

3rd Place Bailey & Foster 66 Votes

17. Best Furniture Store

1st Place Darsey’s Furniture 409 Votes

2nd Place Knox Furniture 328 Votes

18. Best Medical Clinic

1st Place Houston County Family Medical Clinic 282 Votes

2nd Place Aurora Concepts 233 Votes

3rd Place Crockett Clinic 155 Votes



19. Best Pharmacy

1st Place Davy Crockett Drug 556 Votes

2nd Place Brookshire Brothers 85 Votes

3rd Place Wal-Mart Pharmacy 75 Votes

20. Best Optometrist

1st place Crockett Eye Clinic 427 Votes

2nd Place Gold Eye Clinic 219 Votes

21. Best Farm Equipment

1st Place Fish and Still 306 Votes

2nd Place Collins Tractor 222 Votes

3rd Place Houston County Equipment 53 Votes

22. Best Realtor

1st Place Lawrence Realty 412 Votes

2nd Place Crockett Springs Real Estate 138 Votes



23. Best Child Care/Early Learning Center

1st Place Susan Mitchell 277 Votes

2nd Place Grapeland Early Learning Center 248 Votes

3rd Place Tanna Beard 241 Votes



24. Best Dentist Office

1st Place Crockett Dental Care 295 Votes

2nd Place Dr Garner 210 Votes

3rd Place Dr. Matt Roberts 134 Votes

25. Best Vet Clinic

1st Place Southpine Animal Hospital 323 Votes

2nd Place Houston County Vet 171 Votes

3rd Place Crockett Vet Clinic 170 Votes



26. Best Electrician

1st Place Culpepper Electric 474 Votes

2nd Place Secure Electric



27. Best Florist

1st Place Janie’s Flower Korner 418 Votes

2nd Place Crockett Florist 313 Votes

3rd Place Gingerbread Square 115 Votes



28. Best Bail Bonds

1st Place Ace Bail Bonds 386 Votes

2nd Place Neel’s Bail Bonds 195 Votes

29. Best Auto Parts Store

1st Place O’Reilly’s Auto Parts 345 Votes

2nd Place The Parts House 168 Votes

3rd Place Napa Auto Parts 124 Votes

30. Best Bank

1st Place Prosperity Bank 251 Votes

2nd Place Citizens National Bank 238 Votes

3rd Place Pioneer Bank 174 Votes

31. Best Towing Company

1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 352 Votes

2nd Place Willie Josey’s 174 Votes

3rd Place All-Star Towing 107 Votes

32. Best Fast Food

1st Place Whataburger 471 Votes

2nd Place Dairy Queen 121 Votes

3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 109 Votes

33. Best Insurance Agency

1st Place Farm Bureau 275 Votes

2nd Place Julian Insurance 195 Votes

3rd Place Crockett Insurance 178 Votes

34. Best Car Wash and Detail

1st Place A&B oil 259 Votes

2nd Place Kwik-Kar 216 Votes

3rd Place Crockett Oil & Lube 181 Votes



35. Best Gym

1st Place Muscles & Curves 316 Votes

2nd Place Anytime Fitness 153 Votes

3rd Place Snap Fitness 134 Votes



36. Best Nutrition Place

1st Place S2 Nutrition 416 Votes

2nd Place Truly Crazy Nutrition 395 Votes



37. Best Heating & Air

1st Place C&C Heating & Air 291 Votes

2nd Place Houston County Air 259 Votes

3rd Place Platt Heating & Air 157 Votes

38. Best Propane Service

1st Place Consumer’s LP & Gas 451 Votes

2nd Place Nelson Propane 164 Votes



39. Best Loan Company

1st Place Southland Federal Credit Union 294 Votes

2nd Place Security Finance 175 Votes

3rd Place Toledo Finance 78 Votes

40. Best Title Company

1st Place AA Davis Title Company 352 Votes

2nd Place Currie Title Company 223 Votes

41. Best Boutique

1st Place Bella’s Gifts 385 Votes

2nd Place Heavenly Boutique 200 Votes

3rd HoCo Boutique 105 Votes

42. Best Nursing Home

1st Place Houston County Nursing Home 1,179 Votes

2nd Place Winfield Nursing Home 153 Votes

3rd Place White Hall 134 Votes

43. Best Firefighter

1st Place Chris Jimenez 1,164 Votes

2nd Place Kimberly Marrs 387 Votes

44. Best EMT

1ST Place Jarvis McElhany 363 Votes

2nd Place Shelby Martinez 351 Votes



45. Best Hotel

1st Place Holiday Inn

46. Best Spa Place

1st Place Bare Aesthetics



47. Best Accountant

1st Place Nesmith & Company

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.