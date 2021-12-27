Home News Local News The Best of Houston County 2021

The Best of Houston County 2021

By
Will Johnson
-
15
0

Final Poll Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Let the debates begin! The final results of our readers’ choices for the Best of Houston County are in and have been tabulated. 

The Messenger is excited to bring you the survey results for a variety of services which are provided locally and we would like to thank you for helping us to determine who truly is the “Best-of-the-Best!”

Remember – the nominees and winners were chosen by you, the readers. We merely provided a forum for you to express your opinion. The top three nominees are listed in each category, along side the number of votes each received. Some categories only received two nominations and those are also listed with the number of votes. In addition, there were three categories that only received one nomination.

Thank you to everyone who voted! This edition of The Messenger literally wouldn’t exist without you. And please extend a hearty congratulations to all of our winners.

So, without further ado – the winners of the Best of Houston County 2021 are:

1.    Best Barber 

1st Place Justin Richie Styles by Miles 1,260 votes 

2nd Place Chip Miles Styles by Miles 531 Votes 

3rd Place Marnet Luce 203 Votes 

2.    Best Hair Salon
1st Place Studio K 379 Votes 
2nd Place Madd Hatter Salon 204 Votes 
3rd Place Magnolia Beauty Bar 107 Votes 

3.    Best BBQ 
1st Place Mimsy’s Craft Barbeque 293 Votes 
2nd Place Doc’s BBQ 252 Votes 
3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 195 Votes 

4.    Best Plumber 
1st Place Gregory Plumbing 332 Votes 
2nd Place Williamson Plumbing 25 Votes 

5.    Best Roofing Company 

 1st Place Lucas Roofing 431 Votes 

 2nd Place A-Alpha Roofing 271 Votes 

 3rd Place Southern Sheet Metal 92 Votes 

6.    Best Glass Repair
1st Place Allen Glass 209 Votes 
2nd Place Saucier’s Glass 207 Votes 
3rd Place Hobson Auto Glass 199 Votes 

7.    Best Attorney/Law Firm 
1st Place Jody Griffith 257 Votes 
2nd Place Bill Pemberton 228 Votes 
3rd Place Lynn Markham 127 Votes  

8.    Best Chiropractor  
1st Place Willow Creek Chiropractor 275 Votes 
2nd Place Mask Chiropractic 273 Votes 
3rd Place Bradley White 77 Votes  

9.   Best Mechanic Shop 
1st Alberts Auto 265 Votes 
2nd Place Lowery’s Automotive 206 Votes 
3rd Place Bruner’s Economy Car 178 votes 

10. Best Auto Paint & Body 
1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 342 Votes 
2nd Place Willie Josey’s Quality Paint & Body Shop 231 Votes 
3rd Place Auto Masters 98 Votes 

11. Best Restaurant  
1st Place Los Ranchos 316 Votes 
2nd Place Lindo’s 260 Votes 
3rd Place Betty Boops 240 Votes 

12. Best Tree Service 
1st Place East Texas Tree Service 444 Votes 
2nd Place Reed’s Tree Service 168 Votes 

13.  Best Pest Control 
1st Place McClain Pest Control 308 Votes 
2nd Place Critters Gitters 214 Votes 
3rd Place Red Dirt Pest Control 118 Votes 

14. Best Lawn Care 
1st Place Alex Cruz 299 Votes 
2nd Place Ortiz Lawn Care 160 Votes 
3rd Place Hillbilly Choppers Lawncare 138 Votes 

15. Best Grocery Store 
1st Place H-E-B- 545 Votes 
2nd Place Wal-Mart 118 Votes 
3rd Place Brookshire Brothers 78 Votes  

16. Best Funeral Home 
1st Place Callaway Allee 507 Votes 
2nd Place Walker and Walker 119 Votes 
3rd Place Bailey & Foster 66 Votes 

17. Best Furniture Store 
1st Place Darsey’s Furniture 409 Votes 
2nd Place Knox Furniture 328 Votes 

18. Best Medical Clinic 
1st Place Houston County Family Medical Clinic 282 Votes 
2nd Place Aurora Concepts 233 Votes 
3rd Place Crockett Clinic 155 Votes 

19. Best Pharmacy 
1st Place Davy Crockett Drug 556 Votes 
2nd Place Brookshire Brothers 85 Votes 
3rd Place Wal-Mart Pharmacy 75 Votes 

20. Best Optometrist 
1st place Crockett Eye Clinic 427 Votes 
2nd Place Gold Eye Clinic 219 Votes

21. Best Farm Equipment 
1st Place Fish and Still 306 Votes 
2nd Place Collins Tractor 222 Votes 
3rd Place Houston County Equipment 53 Votes 

22. Best Realtor 
1st Place Lawrence Realty 412 Votes 
2nd Place Crockett Springs Real Estate 138 Votes 

23. Best Child Care/Early Learning Center 
1st Place Susan Mitchell 277 Votes 
2nd Place Grapeland Early Learning Center 248 Votes 
3rd Place Tanna Beard 241 Votes 

24. Best Dentist Office  
1st Place Crockett Dental Care 295 Votes 
2nd Place Dr Garner 210 Votes 
3rd Place Dr. Matt Roberts 134 Votes 

25. Best Vet Clinic 
1st Place Southpine Animal Hospital 323 Votes 
2nd Place Houston County Vet 171 Votes 
3rd Place Crockett Vet Clinic 170 Votes 

26. Best Electrician 
1st Place Culpepper Electric 474 Votes 
2nd Place Secure Electric 

27. Best Florist 
1st Place Janie’s Flower Korner 418 Votes 
2nd Place Crockett Florist 313 Votes 
3rd Place Gingerbread Square 115 Votes 

28. Best Bail Bonds 
1st Place Ace Bail Bonds 386 Votes 
2nd Place Neel’s Bail Bonds 195 Votes 

29. Best Auto Parts Store 
1st Place O’Reilly’s Auto Parts 345 Votes 
2nd Place The Parts House 168 Votes 
3rd Place Napa Auto Parts 124 Votes 

30. Best Bank 
1st Place Prosperity Bank 251 Votes 
2nd Place Citizens National Bank 238 Votes 
3rd Place Pioneer Bank 174 Votes 

31. Best Towing Company 
1st Place Bruner’s Economy Car 352 Votes  
2nd Place Willie Josey’s 174 Votes  
3rd Place All-Star Towing 107 Votes 

32. Best Fast Food 
1st Place Whataburger 471 Votes  
2nd Place Dairy Queen 121 Votes 
3rd Place Smitty’s BBQ 109 Votes 

33. Best Insurance Agency 
1st Place Farm Bureau 275 Votes 
2nd Place Julian Insurance 195 Votes 
3rd Place Crockett Insurance 178 Votes 

34. Best Car Wash and Detail 
1st Place A&B oil 259 Votes 
2nd Place Kwik-Kar 216 Votes 
3rd Place Crockett Oil & Lube 181 Votes 

35. Best Gym  
1st Place Muscles & Curves 316 Votes 
2nd Place Anytime Fitness 153 Votes 
3rd Place Snap Fitness 134 Votes 

36. Best Nutrition Place  
1st Place S2 Nutrition 416 Votes 
2nd Place Truly Crazy Nutrition 395 Votes 

37. Best Heating & Air 
1st Place C&C Heating & Air 291 Votes 
2nd Place Houston County Air 259 Votes 
3rd Place Platt Heating & Air 157 Votes  

38. Best Propane Service  
1st Place Consumer’s LP & Gas 451 Votes 
2nd Place Nelson Propane 164 Votes 

39. Best Loan Company 
1st Place Southland Federal Credit Union 294 Votes 
2nd Place Security Finance 175 Votes 
3rd Place Toledo Finance 78 Votes  

40. Best Title Company 
1st Place AA Davis Title Company 352 Votes 
2nd Place Currie Title Company 223 Votes  

41. Best Boutique  
1st Place Bella’s Gifts 385 Votes 
2nd Place Heavenly Boutique 200 Votes 
3rd HoCo Boutique 105 Votes 

42. Best Nursing Home  
1st Place Houston County Nursing Home 1,179 Votes 
2nd Place Winfield Nursing Home 153 Votes 
3rd Place White Hall 134 Votes 

43. Best Firefighter 
1st Place Chris Jimenez 1,164 Votes 
2nd Place Kimberly Marrs 387 Votes 

44. Best EMT 
1ST Place Jarvis McElhany 363 Votes 
2nd Place Shelby Martinez 351 Votes  

45. Best Hotel 
1st Place Holiday Inn 

46. Best Spa Place  
1st Place Bare Aesthetics 

47. Best Accountant  

1st Place Nesmith & Company 

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.  

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Latexo ISD Postpones Bond Election
Commissioners Listen to Broadband Presentation
More Charges Filed in Dunn Death

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR