Grapeland Holds off Normangee for 12-10 Win

Ninth Inning Explosion Keys Sandies’ Victory

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

NORMANGEE – The Grapeland Sandies moved to 3-1 in District 21-2A competition in Normangee after a wild one on Wednesday evening. The game was moved to Wednesday because of the devastating storms that ripped through the area on Monday night.

The Sandies jumped out early on the Panthers and led 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Normangee came roaring back in the bottom of the frame to take a 6-3 advantage.

The score remained that way until the top of the seventh when Grapeland plated three runs to tie the score at six which sent the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth inning, the Sandies exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth to take a 12-6 lead. While it may have seemed like the game was over at that point, if this season has taught Grapeland fans anything, it’s that the Sandies have a tendency to make things interesting.

In Grapeland’s previous two district wins, they needed a two-run sixth inning to take out the Lovelady Lions and a two-run seventh to dispatch the Leon Cougars.

Wednesday night’s game was no different. Normangee loaded the bases with two outs and then promptly scored four runs to cut a six-run deficit down to only two. Fortunately, a triple and a walk cleared the base paths. A hit batsman brought the tying run to the plate, but after the Panthers’ Kade Stone worked Grapeland pitcher Jace Elliott into a full count, Elliott blew one by him for strike three to end the game and give the Sandies a hard-fought 12-10 win.

Payton Prater got the start for Grapeland and went six innings. He gave up six runs (only one earned) on seven hits, striking out seven and walking three. Cole Goolsby came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh and pitched two innings to pick up the win. Goolsby gave up two runs on one hit, struck out four and walked five. Elliott pitched the final inning of the game and picked up the save. He gave up two runs on one hit and fanned two.

At the plate, Johnny Lamb went 2-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Elliott was 1-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Jason DeCluette also had a good day at the plate as he went 2-4, with an RBI and a run scored. He also drew a walk.

The win moved the Sandies overall record to 5-6-1 on the season and 3-1 in district. It also kept them in second place in league competition, a game behind the Centerville Tigers.

