“Men’s Shed” Coming to Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger was contacted recently by a gentleman asking if we could help start a Men’s Shed club in Houston County. Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of a men’s shed – we hadn’t either. As it turns out, it’s a concept which seems custom made for the men of Houston County.

According to U.S. Men’s Shed Association, “the Men’s Shed is an international phenomenon with thousands of clubs worldwide. We answer men’s innate need for activity. Men’s Shed is a club, mainly for older guys. We have tools and materials for pursuing our interests and passions, for learning something new and sharing skills. We join to make stuff and tinker. We share a pot of coffee in a friendly atmosphere. In the end, we make friends and enjoy life.”

Each club customizes its own activities and projects, according to the needs and likes of each area. The clubs work on projects from restoring antiques to repairing and building projects. The non-profit group also helps their community by tutoring students and holding special community service days. The other important component to the group is to provide recreation and education for men and their families. The group hopes each member will leave a meeting feeling better about themself.

The gentleman looking to start a local group wanted to remain anonymous for now, but is ready to help get the group started if there is interest from men in the community. He said a lot of older guys feel alone and need the support of other men working on fun projects, helping people, using their talents or learning new ones.

Does this sound like something you would be interested in? Is there a man you know who could use some positive reinforcement and reason to get out of the house and enjoy some time working on hobbies and projects with other guys who have similar interests?

If so, please send a note to [email protected] and let them know, so a club can be founded right here in Houston County. The group is quickly growing around the country but, so far, the only Texas chapter is located in Gilmer, near Longview.

The club’s motto is, “Men don’t talk face to face…we walk shoulder to shoulder.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]