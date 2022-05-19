Latexo Lady Golfers Compete at State Tournament

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – While it wasn’t quite the way the Latexo Lady Tigers’ Golf Team wanted to end the year, the Lady Tigers still fared very well at the UIL Class 2A Golf Tournament held at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

The Latexo Golf team – comprised of Kennedy Patterson, Harlie Hoch, Isabelle Yorgensen, Emma Jones and Natalie Nicol – shot a two-day total of 958 to finish in 12th place.

The Mason Cowgirls captured the team title with a combined 732. The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles finished second with a combined 754 while the Normangee Lady Panthers captured the bronze medal with a combined 757.

At the individual level, Latexo Lady Tiger Natalie Nicol shot an opening round of 114. Kennedy Patterson carded a 120, Emma Jones finished the first 18 with a 123, Harlie Hoch shot a 134 and Isabelle Yorgensen had a 135.

On Day Two, Nicol shot a 101 to give her a two-day total of 215. Patterson recorded a 112 to finish with a combined 232; Emma Jones had a 122 to finish with a 245; Hoch carded a 132 to finish with 266; and Yorgensen shot a 133 to finish with a 268.

Congratulations to all of these young ladies for making it to the State Golf Tournament and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.