Chamber Lunch and Learn Held at Civic Center

Quarterly Crockett Event Sees Good Turnout

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its First Quarter Lunch and Learn at the Crockett Civic Center on Wednesday, February 2.

“Lunch and Learns” are voluntary meetings, training sessions, or presentations that take place during lunch. They bring together people from across the community or organization in an informal atmosphere to collaborate and learn, and can drive personal, team and business development. The local event is held quarterly for the public to come learn about projects, plans and happenings in the Crockett area.

Turnout for the first quarterly event of the year was great, with a full hall of local citizens and businesspeople.

The featured speakers for the First Quarter Lunch and Learn were Wade Thomas, with Stories of Texas and the Crockett Zoning and Planning Committee, and Keriann Grounds with the Chamber and the Downtown Crockett Association. Both spoke on various projects and new ventures in the works for the downtown area.

The event was “brown bag,” but a limited lunches were made available, courtesy of Keshia’s Café.

Downtown Crockett is undergoing something of a renaissance, with several new business opening recently or coming soon. The future is certainly looking bright for the city.

For information on upcoming events, contact the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce at (936) 544-2359 or visit them on the web at crockettareachamber.org

