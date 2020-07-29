Early Voting Period Extended by Governor

Now Starts on Oct. 13

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The Texas Governor’s Office is keeping County Elections Administrators hopping during the 2020 Election Season. First, the primary election was held in March which resulted in several run-offs. Then, the run-off date was pushed back from May 26 until July 14 and the early voting was doubled.

Now, on Monday, July 27, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 Election by nearly a week.

According to the governor’s office, “… early voting by personal appearance will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and continue through Friday, Oct. 30. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.”

Regarding his proclamation, Gov. Abbott commented, “As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus.”

“By extending the early voting period,” he continued, “and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

