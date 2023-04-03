Lovelady Senior Signs to Play for Navarro College

By Greg Ritchie

LOVELADY – Lovelady High School Senior Shaun Easterling formally signed to play football at Navarro Junior College at a signing celebration held at Lovelady High School Wednesday, March 29. Easterling has played in Lovelady sports since seventh grade, coinciding with the arrival of Lovelady Independent School District (LISD) Athletic Director Will Kirchhoff.

At the ceremony, Kirchhoff told the crowd that seeing the potential in Easterling was one of the reasons he decided to take the job and stay at Lovelady.

“He’s big, strong, fast and all those things – but the reason I knew I needed to stay and the reason I knew that I needed to see this man through are the immeasurable qualities,” Kirchhoff said. “He’s a fantastic leader, a selfless young man who would do anything for anyone. He’s the hardest worker in the room. He’s always going to take care of his business. And he never asked for any credit – he just wants to do what’s best for his family and his brothers and that’s a very, very important quality.”

Shaun’s father Tyson Easterling beamed and posed for pictures as his young son prepared for the next step in his life and sports career. He said raising a good child takes a lifetime.

“I tried to raise him to be respectful, that’s the main thing. I tried to teach him to work hard and do what he says he is going to do,” Easterling Sr. said.

Navarro Junior College is home to about 9,000 students located in Corsicana – and both Coach Kirchhoff and Easterling’s father hinted it would by no means be the last stop on the road for this talented athlete.

Asked if he was happy the young man would not be going too far out of the area to attend college, Easterling Sr. said, “Well, I am, but I expect he wants to go further – and I believe he will.”

Easterling’s stats speak for themselves. In the 2022 season, he rushed for 1,507 yards with 25 rushing touchdowns and 20 successful two-point conversions. In the air, Easterling racked up 28 completions for 56 attempts for a total of 541 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Lovelady coaches congratulate senior Shaun Easterling as he prepares to continue his football career at Navarro Junior College.

In his career at Lovelady, Easterling is credited with 545 rushing attempts for a total of 4,581 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 two-point conversions. He has an impressive lists of honors both in football and in track and field.

Unanimous MVP for District 12-2AD2

Three-time All-East TX Football (2020, 2021 and 2022)

Three-time All-State Selection (2020, 2021 and 2022)

Offensive MVP for District 11-2A (2020 and 2021)

Two-time State Qualifier in Track and Field

Coach Kirchhoff alluded to a record in the weight room Easterling set that will probably not be beaten anytime soon. Asked about that, the coach explained there are a series of tests throughout the year including lifts (bench, squat, and power clean) in the weight room and running times (20 yard dash, 40 yard dash, pro shuttle time, and 400 meters.) The team calls this the “Octathlon.” 150 points is considered to be a great score. The second all-time spot received 208 points. Easterling’s score? 241.

Easterling himself was as modest and polite as each time The Messenger has had the opportunity to speak with him. In his quiet but confident way, he said he was ready to take the next big step.

“I’m feeling good. I’m very excited to take the next steps of my journey,” Easterling said. “I’m ready to see where it goes. I think it is a good step for me to get through the higher levels of athletics and get used to college life.”

Coach Kirchhoff will clearly miss the young man, not just for his prowess in the weight room and with a football.

“He is beyond exceptional, not only in athleticism but in character as well. One of the finest young men I have ever had the privilege of coaching!” Kirchhoff said.

Easterling is clearly the product of not only the lessons learned from his family, but from Coach “K,” too. What is the secret to success for Easterling?

“Hard work and having a dream and sticking to it,” Easterling said. “Coach always preaches about the measure of a man. And the measure of a man is being able to be counted on, having a good word and always doing the right thing – even when no one’s looking.”

