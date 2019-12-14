Sandiettes Cage Wildcats, 74-45

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EMORY – After last weekend’s successful run in the Chapel Hill Tournament, the Grapeland Sandiettes were back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 10 as they traveled to Emory to take on the Class 3A Rains Lady Wildcats.

The Sandiettes came into the contest with a record of 8-4 and a #9 ranking in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) poll while Rains sported a record of 8-5.

As the game got underway, the Grapeland defense proved to be too much for Rains to handle as the Sandiettes forced turnover-after-turnover to open the contest on a 12-4 run.

Teira Jones and Kenya Woods were the beneficiaries of sloppy ball-handling by the Lady Wildcats as they both scored eight in the first quarter. KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne added two apiece as the Sandiettes jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one.

The Lady Wildcats’ first quarter points came from Chanlee Oakes with six and Erin Emig with two.

The second period saw the Rains’ offense begin to heat up as Leo Terry got into the action with eight points while Oakes dropped in six.

Grapeland’s Payne helped keep the Wildcats at bay as she knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc for six second quarter points. Woods added four to her total and JaMiyah Bowie chipped in two as the Sandiettes took a 32-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Lady Wildcats attempted to mount a comeback as they cut the lead to single digits. Terry stayed hot for Rains as she knocked down another eight. Jaylee Sims added four while Oakes and Caleigh Piles had two apiece as the Lady Wildcats trimmed the lead to 46-38 after three periods of play.

The Grapeland third quarter points came from Jones with eight while three other Sandiettes – Harris, Payne and Woods – had two each.

With the game still very much in the balance, Jones and Payne took over the game for the Sandiettes. Jones powered her way inside for 12 points while Payne dropped in two three-pointers and converted six of seven from the line. In addition, Harris and Mary Jane Watson both had two as Grapeland pulled away to win the contest by a final score of 74-45.

On the game, the Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Leo Terry with 21 points and Chanlee Oakes with 14. Jaylee Sims had four while Erin Emig, Caleigh Piles and Heagan Steed had two apiece.

The Sandiettes were led by Teira Jones with a game-high 28 points. Jessie Payne also had a strong game with 22 points while Kenya Woods was also in double-figures with 14. KeKe Harris dropped in four and JaMiyah Bowie, along with Mary Jane Watson, had two each to round out the Grapeland scoring.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.