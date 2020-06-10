Lovelady High School Class of 2020 Graduates

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady High School Class of 2020 graduated last Friday, June 5. For those graduating seniors, it was a moment they will never forget and a moment that was very nearly taken from them by an invisible force.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed schools throughout the state of Texas just as Spring Break got underway. What started out as a week to refresh and rejuvenate for the push towards the end of school and graduation, turned into another week. And then a month. And then more.

Folks began to worry graduations might not occur and then it was determined they would, in some way, shape or form.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead for outdoor graduations with proper social distancing after May 29, and when he did, Lovelady ISD seized on the idea.

The 36-person LHS 2020 graduating class could only invite a certain amount of friends and family to the ceremony and they were seated in designated spots throughout the home side of the Lovelady football stadium.

A stage was set up at midfield where LHS Principal Jo Beth Martinez, LISD Superintendent Wendy Tullos and LISD AD Will Kirchhoff were seated and chairs for the graduating seniors were spaced out between the 40-yard lines.

At 7:30 pm, the seniors began to file out of the athletic facilities and on to the track as the first notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the air.

One-by-one, the soon to be former Lions walked down the asphalt surface, made a left turn and went to their designated position.

Following the pledge and invocation, Salutatorian Jonathan Castillo addressed his classmates and those at the graduation ceremony.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years. We would not be here tonight if it were not for you. I would also like to thank each and every one of you for making these last four years at Lovelady such a wonderful experience. The last words I would like to share with you tonight are from Michael Josephson who said, ‘Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey,’” he said.

Jonathan is the son of Lupe and Gildarda Castillo.

Valedictorian Madelyn James followed her classmate to the podium and thanked all of those who were present and worked to make sure this graduation happened. She is the daughter of Michael and Shanna James.

“Now is the time to jump into this world headfirst, with no hesitation. We are still in the learning phase and there will be challenges along the way, but with persistence each of us can obtain whatever we imagine as a success. On this last day, I want to urge each of my classmates to continue working hard following graduation. Take all of the lessons you have learned and apply yourself fully to identifying and achieving your goals. With the commitment it took each of us to earn this diploma, we are capable of persisting through challenges and being successful in life,” she said.

