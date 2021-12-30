Redistricting Effects on Houston, Anderson Counties

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The lines have been drawn on countless maps and after much consternation, Texas legislators forwarded their final versions to Gov. Gregg Abbott for his signature. This is a once-a-decade process known as redistricting.

By statute, once the decennial Census is completed, the lines of voting districts are redrawn in accordance with population shifts. In the Lone Star State, this means redrawing congressional, state legislative and State Board of Education (SBOE) district lines every ten years.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay in the release of 2020 census data, and the data were not available before the end of the regular session. Often times there are no changes, but other times there are changes aplenty. Such is the case this year.

Currently, Houston County residents are part of the 8th Congressional District and they are represented by Congressman Kevin Brady, who is retiring when his term expires. The district includes all of Montgomery, Walker, Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Grimes, Madison, and parts of Leon and Harris counties.

The new districts which were determined in bills enacted during the 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, apply to elections beginning with the primary and general elections in 2022.

Under SB 6, Texas Congressional Districts (PlanC2193), Houston County will now be in the 17th Congressional District. This district includes all of Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Trinity, Limestone, Leon, Robertson, Milam, Falls, McClennan along with parts of Freestone, Williamson, Travis and Walker counties.

Houston County residents are also currently part of the 57th State House District and here they’re represented by State Representative Trent Ashby. This district is comprised of Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Angelina and San Augustine counties.

Under HB 1, State House Districts (PlanH2316), Houston County will now be in the 9th State House District. The district is comprised of Houston, Trinity, Polk, Angelina, Tyler and San Augustine counties.

Concerning the Texas Senate, Houston County residents are part of Texas Senate District 3, represented by Senator Robert Nichols. The district includes 19 counties comprised: of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler.

Under SB 4, State Senate Districts (PlanS2168) Houston County residents will remain in Senate District 3 along with: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler.

The residents of Houston County also fall under SBOE District 8 and are currently represented by Ms. Audrey Young. Her district is comprised of: Houston, Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Grimes, Brazos, Waller, Montgomery and parts of Harris counties.

After SB 7, State Board of Education Districts (PlanE2106) was approved, Houston County will remain in District 8, along with Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Grimes, Waller, along with parts of Montgomery and Harris counties.

Moving to Anderson County, the county is currently in US Congressional District 5 and is represented by Congressman Lance Gooden. The district includes all of Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Anderson, Van Zandt, and parts of Dallas and Wood Counties.

Under SB 6, Texas Congressional Districts (PlanC2193), Anderson County will now be in the 6th Congressional District. This district includes all of Cherokee, Anderson, Navarro, Ellis, Hill as well as parts of Freestone, Johnson, Tarrant and Dallas Counties.

Anderson County residents are also currently part of the 8th State House District and they’re represented by State Representative Cody Harris. This district is comprised of Anderson, Navarro, Freestone and Hill counties.

Under HB 1, State House Districts (PlanH2316), Anderson County will remain in the 8th State House District. However, the newly redrawn district will now be comprised of Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and parts of Henderson counties.

Concerning the Texas Senate, Anderson County residents are part of Texas Senate District 3, represented by Senator Robert Nichols. The district includes 19 counties comprised: of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler.

Under SB 4, State Senate Districts (PlanS2168) Anderson County residents will remain in Senate District 3 along with: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler.

The residents of Anderson County also fall under SBOE District 9 and are currently represented by Keven Ellis. His district is comprised of: Anderson; Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Delta; Fannin; Franklin; Grayson; Gregg; Harrison; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rains; Red River; Rockwall; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Van Zandt; and Wood counties.

After SB 7, State Board of Education Districts (PlanE2106) was approved, Anderson County will move to District 10. This district is comprised of: Henderson; Anderson; Freestone; Leon; Madison; Limestone; Robertson; Brazos; Washington; Austin; Colorado; Fayette; Lee; Burleson; Milam; Falls; Williamson; Bell; Burnet; Lampasas; Comal; Kendall; Kerr; Gillespie; Llano; Mason; and San Saba counties.

This may all change, however, as the US Department of Justice sued the state of Texas in early December “… over the state’s redistricting plans for Texas’ congressional delegation and the state legislature, alleging that they put minority voters at a disadvantage,” according to NPR.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.