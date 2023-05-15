Kennard Baseball Sweeps Chester, Winning Region Three Quarter-Finals 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – The Kennard Tigers took on Chester Varsity Yellowjackets in a best-of-three-game series that Kennard needed only two to clinch.

The Tigers traveled to Cleveland for the games, taking on Chester in the first match Thursday, May 11.

Kennard put up 11 runs in the first on its way to a 13-2 victory over Chester as Kade Hauck, Elijah Dowdy, Tristan Burgess, Nick Dowdy, Jaden Kulms, and Hauck all drove in runs in the frame.

Kulms took the win for Kennard , lasting five innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking one.

Dowdy led the Tigers with two hits in three at bats.

On Friday, Kennard came into the game able to give up a loss but the players and the fans wanted to clinch the series in just two and the Tigers did not let us down.

Dakota Murray wasted no opportunities at the plate, driving in five on three hits to lead Kennard past Chester 5-2. Murray drove in runs on a home run in the sixth and a single in the seventh.

Chester opened up scoring in the first inning.

Keyton Lumbreraz got the win for Kennard, giving up six hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Will Thomason took the loss for Chester after he surrendered five runs on seven hits over six and two-thirds innings, while striking out six.

Kennard launched one home run on the day, with Murray going long in the sixth inning.

Kennard racked up seven hits in the game. Murray and Kade Hauck each had multiple hits: Murray went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits.

Kennard will next play in the Regional Semi-Finals against Brookeland Thursday, May 18 at 6p.m. at Nacodoches High School, with game two Friday night at 5 p.m. and game three, if needed, following game two.

Go Tigers!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]