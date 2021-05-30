District 21-2A All-District Baseball Team Announced

Lovelady’s C. Murray Named MVP

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With the Centerville Tigers loss to the Alto Yellow Jackets in the Regional Quarterfinals round of the 2021 UIL Baseball Playoffs, the All-District team for District 21-2A has been released.

In the 2021 season, District 21-AA was comprised of: the Centerville Tigers; the Grapeland Sandies; the Latexo Tigers; the Leon Cougars; the Lovelady Lions; the Normangee Panthers; the North Zulch Bulldogs; the Oakwood Panthers; and the Slocum Mustangs.

At the Superlative level, the overall District MVP was Carter Murray from the Lovelady Lions.

Cooper Sheridan



The Offensive MVP was Logan Luna from the Normangee Panthers.

The Defensive MVP was Kasen Jeitz from the Centerville Tigers.

The Newcomer of the Year was Cameron Pate from the Centerville Tigers.

The Co-Utility Players of the Year were Jaxson Reeves from the Lovelady Lions and Jacob Robinson from the Leon Cougars.

The Pitcher of the Year was Brant Roberts from the Centerville Tigers.

The Coach of the Year was Demond Denman from the Centerville Tigers.

The First Team All-District selections were:

Catcher: Cole Goolsby from the Grapeland Sandies and Slade Murray from the Lovelady Lions.

Pitchers: Cooper Sheridan from the Grapeland Sandies; E.J. Sandoval from the Lovelady Lions; and Lex Rich from the Slocum Mustangs.

Cole Goolsby

Infielders: Cameron Navarette from the Grapeland Sandies; Sully Hill from the Centerville Tigers; James Bodine from the Centerville Tigers; JJ Crawford from the Lovelady Lions; Cade Stone from the Normangee Panthers; and Mason Hardy from the Normangee Panthers.

Outfielders: Dillon Denman from the Centerville Tigers; Evan Neubauer from the Centerville Tigers; Brenton Crawford from the Lovelady Lions; and Stran Copeland from the Leon Cougars.

The Second Team All-District selections were:

Catcher: Halston French from the Centerville Tigers and Eli Fowler from the Latexo Tigers.

Pitchers: John Clowers from the Lovelady Lions; Logan Noey from the Leon Cougars; Iziah Jones from the Normangee Panthers; and Sam Jones from the Latexo Tigers.

Infielders: Cooper Fisher from the Centerville Tigers; Matthew Wheeler from the Lovelady Lions; Luke Gipson from the Slocum Mustangs; Logan Ray from the Latexo Tigers; and Brock Bumpers from the Leon Cougars.

Outfielders: Troy Shupak from the Lovelady Lions; Caleb Gilchrist from the Lovelady Lions; Dustin Watson from the Leon Cougars; Denton Young from the Normangee Panthers; and Malachi Reesefrom the Latexo Tigers.

The Honorable Mention Selections were:

Infield: Josh Yorgensen from the Latexo Tigers; Cameron Baker from the Latexo Tigers; and Lincoln Smith from the Slocum Mustangs.

Outfield: Cannon Early from the Centerville Tigers; Tyler Lumbreraz from the Latexo Tigers; and Spencer Yellot from the Normangee Panthers.

DH: Caleb Larkin from the Lovelady Lions.

