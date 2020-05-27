Stay in Your Lane

Lack of Turn Signal Results in Drug Bust

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A pair of Crockett men were arrested on felony drug charges late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in, failed to indicate a lane change.

Destine Paul Peltier, 33, and Michael Joe Sessions, 28, were taken into custody after a routine traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search yielded approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Mathew VanEgmond of the Crockett Police Department was on patrol during the evening of Tuesday, May 19 when he observed a grey Dodge pickup swerving while heading south on Loop 304. He also observed the driver of the truck fail to signal when changing from one the right lane to the left lane.

Officer VanEgmond initiated a traffic stop and when he made contact with the driver, Peltier, he asked for his driver’s license and insurance. Peltier informed the officer he did not have insurance on the vehicle and his license had been suspended.

The police officer also requested the identification of the vehicle’s passenger, Michael Sessions, who VanEgmond knew through previous encounters.

While checking for any outstanding warrants on the two men, it was discovered the registration sticker on the Dodge truck actually belonged to a Ford truck owned by another individual.

“Officer VanEgmond asked Peltier where he was headed and Peltier stated Lumberton, Texas. Officer Van Egmond then asked where he was coming from and Peltier stated Lumberton, Texas, which did not make sense to Officer VanEgmond,” the affidavit stated.

Peltier was then detained for driving while having an invalid license and placed in the back of a patrol unit.

Next, the police officer returned to the vehicle to speak with Sessions. He asked Sessions if he had any personal belongings in the vehicle. Sessions replied he did and after verifying with Peltier that Sessions did have property in the vehicle, “Sessions then stated that Officer VanEgmond could get it out of the vehicle and give it to him. Officer VanEgmond then began inventorying the vehicle,” the affidavit reported.

While inventorying the truck, VanEgmond found an empty plastic baggie shoved between the passenger seat and the truck’s center console. He also discovered a black plastic box containing several smaller plastic baggies containing what he believed to be methamphetamine.

CPD Officer Nicholas Martinez arrived at the scene to help with the inventory and while searching the vehicle, he found a crushed glass pipe on the driver’s side of the truck, along with another baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Martinez also located a bottle of what was believed to be synthetic urine behind the driver’s seat.

The substances believed to be methamphetamine were tested and came back positive. They weighed in at 15 grams.

The two men were transported to the Houston County Jail where Peltier was booked into custody on charges of: possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, in an amount greater than four grams bit less than 200 grams (second degree felony); tampering with evidence (third degree felony); driving with an invalid license (Class B Misdemeanor); falsification of drug test results (Class B misdemeanor); and wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia (Class B misdemeanor).

Sessions was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, in an amount greater than four grams bit less than 200 grams.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The total bond for Peltier was set at $18,152. He is still in custody. Sessions posted bond of $10,000 and was released, pending further legal procedures.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.