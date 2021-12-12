Ribbon Cutting Held at Grapeland City Hall

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – After well over a half-dozen decades, Grapeland City Hall finally has a new place to call home. And on Friday, Dec. 10, the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion.

City workers (along with Thompson Discount Movers) began the arduous task of moving from the old location on W. Oak St. to the new location at 202 S. Main St during September and officially opened for business by mid-October. The building is the former home of First State Bank (now Prosperity Bank) and for the last two decades, it served as the home of The Messenger Newspaper.

“Grapeland deserves to have a better place to conduct business,” Mayor Mitchell Woody said, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Now we have a City Hall we can all be proud. The roof has been completely repaired, the air conditioners are brand new and – as you can see – the entire inside has been remodeled. Nikki Steinsbo (Executive Director of Best Friends Community Services) owned the building and she remodeled it (on the inside), specifically for us to have a new City Hall.”

City Superintendent Kevin Watts added the building houses the city council chambers, the Grapeland Police Department, Municipal Court and the city’s Water and Sewer Department.

Join us in extending congratulations to the City of Grapeland on the official opening of the new Grapeland City Hall.

