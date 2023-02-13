Lovefest Crowns 2023 Queen and Highlights Local Talent

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The 2023 Lovefest kicked off in high style at the Lovelady new gym complex Thursday, Feb. 10 crowning a new queen and showing off local kids and their talents from dancing to singing. Sophomore Kenya Terry wore her new crown proudly as she was announced the 2023 Lovefest Queen along with escort Tyler Gilchrist.

It was a packed house for the 6 p.m. coronation ceremony with the construction of the new gym one of the highlights. With locals packing the stands, the humble seating in the old gym would have groaned under the weight of such a turnout.

The elementary students huddled in seats and around the edges of the gym floor buzzed with excitement before it would be there time to dance and sing for the spectators. The gym was decorated in good taste with new plush chairs for the soon-to-be-named queen, balloons and plastic to cover that still new gym floor from boots and high heels.

The 2022 Lovefest Queen Magali Castillo was first introduced along with train carrier Esther Driskell and crown bearer Tate McDonald.

The court was then presented from seventh to twelfth grade with the new queen to be selected from the high school candidates.

Seventh grade – Madeline Crawford with escort Ejay Baker

Eighth Grade – Olivia Bennett and escort Brock Russo

The freshman class was represented by Jayda Sherman escorted by her brother Jacob Sherman. Sherman is a Lovelady lifer and this was not her first time participating in Lovefest activities.

“I’ve gone to love Lady since pre-K,” Sherman said. “So I participated in Lovefest many times doing dances and performances.” Sherman participates in volleyball, basketball and softball and in her free time she enjoys riding horses and spending time with her friends. Asked what she likes most about Lovefest she said, “I really enjoy watching the parade and the baby beauty contest.”

Next came sophomore Kenya Terry with her escort Tyler Gilchrist. Terry has also been a part of the Lovelady annual festivities for many years.

“I participated in Lovefest formation in the fourth grade with my class,” Terry said. Sherman, a member of the Lovelady cheer squad, is also an active FFA member and participates in numerous UIL events. In her free time she enjoys baking and going out with her friends. “I enjoy watching the elementary students perform and riding in a float during the parade.”

Junior class sent Haley Davidson as their representative to the coronation, escorted by Travis Cook. Davidson has been active in Lovefest and in the community.

“I have participated in Lovefest by performing dances with my class when I was younger,” Davidson remembered. She participates in varsity cross country and basketball and in her free time she volunteers with the Lovelady Little Dribblers and likes to spend time with friends and family. “I really enjoy the parade and spending time with others in our community.”

Finally the seniors had their turn, represented by Christina Ray and her escort Cameron Lovelady. Ray has experience with Lovefest since her family moved to the area when she was still a young girl.

“I’ve been a part of the Lovefest coronation every year since I moved to Lovelady. In elementary I danced with my class and when I got to middle school, I started performing with the band,” Ray said. Not only an important part to the Lovelady marching band, Ray also enjoys singing, drawing, writing stories and spending time with her family. “I really enjoy watching all my younger siblings dance in the coronation.”

Alas, there can only be one queen and sophomore candidate Kenya Terry was crowned, smiling and overwhelmed as she was congratulated and took her place at the head of the court. As the candidates bowed to the new queen and took their seats, the public was in for a treat as singing and dancing groups showed off their talents.

Show-stealers included two kindergarten students who danced to “Moonlight Serenade” which is the theme of this year’s festival. The pair – dressed to the nines and riding in on a small car – stole hearts as they danced perfectly and won the praise of the crowd as the young man was careful to open the door for his dance partner – a true gentleman.

Another young man and his father had the crowd singing along as the father played guitar and the young man gave his rendition of “Carrying Your Love With Me” by George Strait.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]