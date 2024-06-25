When You Have The Power

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is an award-winning editorial (opinion) section where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – A terrible thing happened to me last year which completely changed my life. As many of our readers know, I had a life-threatening infection, which led doctors to amputate my left leg to save my life. After the shock began to wear off, I began adjusting to my new reality. I realized I had a new power. I promised myself then and there, I would do my best to never use that power.

“Greg, why are you so grumpy today?”

“I lost my leg, didn’t you hear?”

“Where’s that $20 you owe me, Greg?”

“I am in a wheelchair, don’t you understand?”

“How come you didn’t finish that job on time, Greg?”

“Hey, I am disabled!”

I tried not to whine and make excuses for some of the things I can’t physically control and – knowing it wouldn’t be easy and people might say things about me behind my back – I got back down to city hall, got back to work, tried my best to not let some part of my physical world define the man I am and wish to be.

And if I expected the people to give me a break because of my situation, I was in for a rude shock! If I get something wrong, they call me out, just as fast as before. If I misspell a word or someone’s name, they call me up and let me have it.

Thank God. That’s how it should be. How do you know you are even alive if you’re not making some mistakes and no one is sore at you? I don’t mind having to roll into meetings and not stroll into them. Judge me on my work, my passion – me.

With this in mind, I was sad to see the behavior of some of our Crockett city council members, and their attitudes towards the people angry at them for not showing up to the last meeting. To dismiss any and all criticism because “it must be racism,” is no way to live your life.

Let’s talk about all that racism. The city has an African American mayor – recently re-elected by a big majority. Grapeland has an African American mayor, too, if you’re keeping score. 60% of Crockett City Council are African American. Our county attorney and soon-to-be District Attorney is African American. The Crockett school board is majority African American.

Where is all that racism now?

The problem is, while you sit down with the little people watching the meetings, you can think and say just about whatever you want. They are all racists! They are all corrupt!

My message to our city council members is simple. You are the power now. You are sitting in the big seats. Sorry to disappoint you, but there is no secret power structure holding you down. It’s not 1964 and no one is pushing anyone to the back of the bus. You are now the power structure. I hope you understood this when you ran for office – there is no one left to blame.

Simple stuff, during an election, to point at streets and say, “They won’t fix the streets in this neighborhood!” Now it’s your job to keep the streets maintained – usually without the money to do it. You are the running the city. You are the ones who get to vote. It now depends on you what happens here – for better or for worse.

What would you have said, if other council members back in the day boycotted a meeting instead of working together to get something done? That will now be said about you. And again, sorry, it isn’t racism and it’s going to hit from your side soon, too.

Imagine a single mom, living in your precinct. While you were giggling about not showing up to a meeting, she was trying to get a decent dinner on the table for her children. I don’t care if you are middle class or high class – grocery prices these days sting. That mom has to put gas in her car. She pays almost $100 a month for her city water bill, worried why the water looks, smells and tastes funny, sometimes.

Do you really think her last thought before she sleeps will be, “At least Mr. Gentry has his job back.”

Take some criticism and learn from it. Being on the city council doesn’t mean it’s all red carpets and gala lunches. It takes work, but above all, it takes humility. Admit that was a dumb move and tell people it won’t happen again – folks can deal with honesty, when coupled with humility.

Get back to City Hall and get back to work.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]