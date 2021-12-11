Lovelady’s LaRue Signs with BPCC

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – On Wednesday of last week, Lovelady Lady Lion Macie LaRue signed her name to a National Letter of Intent to pursue her softball career with the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers in Bossier City, La.

Macie was named to the Class 2A Honorable Mention All-State team in 2021 and was also selected as the District 21-2A Co-Pitcher of the Year.

After all the pictures had been taken and while the ink was still drying, Macie spoke with The Messenger about her decision to play for BPCC.

She explained how BPCC came into the picture, saying she had used a computer app called Field Level to assist in the recruiting process.

“It’s where you can be recruited. It’s where a bunch of college coaches can see you. This coach from BPCC messaged me and we just kept talking. I saw him at a tournament and he asked me if I wanted to visit and when I did, I just loved it,” she said.

Macie said she had been recruited by several other schools including Lamar, Kilgore and Alvin before deciding on BPCC.

As to what she would tell others who aspire to play at the next level, Macie said, “Work hard and don’t let anyone else’s opinion influence your work ethic.”

From all of us at The Messenger, congratulations and best of luck in the 2022 season and in your future endeavors.

