Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash in Kennard

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – As reported in The Messenger, Houston County authorities were called out to the scene of a deadly crash on HWY 7 at FM 357 in Kennard Monday, Dec. 18 in Kennard.

The collision caused major traffic backups in the area, with county officials and local fire crew called to the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) released a statement regarding the accident.

“Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a fatal crash on state Highway 7, near Farm-to-Market Road 357 that occurred Monday, Dec 18.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east, followed by a 2024 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer. It is reported that the driver of a 2005 Ford Excursion was traveling southwest and crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck the Kenworth. After impact, the Ford overturned and was struck by the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 44-year-old Oscar Santos of Nacogdoches, was not injured.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 64-year-old Donald Sanford of Edinburg, was transported to Mid-Coast Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 59-year-old Sheri Kennedy of Montgomery, was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]