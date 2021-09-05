PWFAA Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Earlier this week, the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association announced its lineup of performers and performances coming to Crockett for the 2021-2022 season.

The next PWFAA hosted performance will be on Oct. 15 as Brave Combo returns to the Paradise in the Pines for their annual Octoberfest celebration.

Next up, the PWFAA will bring Grammy-nominated artist and Texas country music icon Pat Green to the Crockett Civic Center for a performance on Nov. 19.

Following the Pat Green show, the PWFAA will hopefully help get you in the Christmas Spirit with a performance of the timeless Charles Dickens’ story of “A Christmas Carol.” The show will be performed on Dec. 6.

Starting off the New Year with a bang, one of country music’s most celebrated groups – Lonestar – will take the stage on Jan. 22.

A month later on Feb. 24, the Swingin’ Axes Jazz Band will bring the coolness of jazz to Houston County.

Just over two weeks later, get ready for your hair to be blown back as Grand Funk Railroad brings their high-energy Some Kind of Wonderful tour to Crockett.

April Fool’s Day, April 1, will feature some of the sweetest voices under Heaven, at least according to their website, as the Celtic Angels will make a stop in Crockett.

The season will come to a close with a special performance from the Honky Tonk Legend himself, country artist Mark Chestnutt.

Season memberships are available now while season renewal forms are due by Sept. 24. Single tickets go on sale Oct. 4. For more information, please contact the PWFAA office Monday through Friday between 9 am and 1 pm at 936-544-4276.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.