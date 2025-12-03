Harvest Church Prepares Thanksgiving Meals For Those in Need

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – For 34 years, the lights have come on early at Harvest Church in Crockett every Thanksgiving morning. Long before most ovens in Houston County begin to warm, volunteers are already bustling through the church’s life center — stirring, carving, stacking, and packaging hundreds of homemade meals destined for neighbors who might otherwise spend the holiday hungry or alone.

What began in 1991 as a simple idea during the founding of Harvest Church has become one of the longest-running, most beloved acts of service in the county. Pastor Dennis Ivey remembers the conversation that started it all.

“We made a decision at the conception of Harvest Church that we were going to do all we could in our community,” Ivey said. “We wanted to help the shut-ins and the people who couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving meal. And we’ve stuck with it all these years.”

Back then, the new church may not have expected the tradition to last this long. But it did — because the need persisted, and because the church family committed to meeting it.

“We average feeding about 600 meals every Thanksgiving,” Ivey said. “Some of those folks can’t get out. Others are just alone on the holiday, so they’ll drive up to the church. We make sure everyone gets a real, home-cooked meal.”

The undertaking is huge. Up to 500 of those meals are delivered directly to homes across the area — a logistical feat requiring delivery teams, kitchen crews, servers, custodians, and dozens of helping hands who show up year after year.

“It takes a lot of work, but through the years we’ve streamlined it,” Ivey said. “We’ve got our serving stations on wheels, everything organized so people can get around and fill plates fast. Most years we’re cleaned up and out by 1:30.”

For many, Thanksgiving at Harvest Church has become its own cherished tradition. The same people return year after year to work in the kitchen, get behind the serving tables, load up cars with deliveries, or simply greet each person who comes inside.

“You’ll find the same folks every year,” Ivey said. “They kind of know how we do it, and it makes everything more efficient. Their confession is always the same — it’s a blessing for them to get to help.”

It’s not just church members who join in. People from around the community often call ahead or simply show up Thanksgiving morning wanting to help, especially first-timers who heard about the project and want to be part of something bigger.

“People really appreciate it,” Ivey said. “We get letters and cards every year from folks saying how much it meant to them. And some people — even though we never ask — will hand over a donation on Thanksgiving Day because they’re grateful.”

But Ivey points out something important: the meal is entirely funded from within the church.

“We don’t ask for donations,” he explained. “This is all funded out of our church body. Same with our monthly food bank — every bit of it comes from inside the church.”

Through the decades, the ministry has continued because the need has continued. Crockett has no shortage of elderly residents living alone, families who struggle to afford a holiday meal, or individuals simply longing for connection on a day built around togetherness.

“Somebody might be dealing with loss, or they can’t travel, or they just don’t have anyone left,” Ivey said. “When they see someone walk up with a warm Thanksgiving meal, it means something. It means they’re remembered.”

While the church’s Thanksgiving outreach is its most visible annual event, Ivey sees it as part of a larger mission.

“This is who we are,” he said. “This is what the church is supposed to do — serve the community.”

And for all the moving pieces and heavy lifting behind the scenes, the pastor sees something else each Thanksgiving morning: joy.

“It’s the spirit in the room,” he said. “Everyone’s smiling, working, helping. You can feel it. It’s one of the best days of the year.”

Harvest Church will once again serve and deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day, continuing a tradition that has touched thousands of lives across more than three decades. And as long as there are people in Houston County who need a warm plate and a reminder that someone cares, Ivey says the church intends to keep going.

“We’ve been doing it for 34 years,” he said. “And as long as there’s a need — we’ll be here.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]