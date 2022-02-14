Magali Castillo Selected as 2022 Lovefest Queen

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The wait was excruciating. After being selected by their peers to represent each class at Lovelady High School, submitting an original essay and delivering a four-minute speech to the student body, it all came down to this.

The four young ladies selected as Lovefest Queen Candidates waited with bated breath to see who would be announced as the 2022 Lovefest Queen.

Once the 2021 Lovefest Queen, Kyra Rogers, had been escorted to the stage by crown bearer Hayes Davidson and Flower Girl Ariel Bird, the seventh and eighth grade Princesses and their escorts made their way down the aisle.

The seventh grade was represented by Princess Zoe Burdett who was escorted by Bryson Franklin. The eighth grade was represented by Princess D’Janayah Simpson who was escorted by CJ Wiley.

They were followed by: Freshman Princess Libby Ray, escorted by James Gatlin; Sophomore Princess Aaliyah Jones, escorted by Oscar Sutton; Junior Princess Courtney Spoerle, escorted by Seth Enos; and Senior Princess Magali Castillo, escorted by Conner Martinez.

“Each class is well represented by our candidates this year,” co-emcee Alexis Bodden said. “Each young lady wrote an essay and delivered a four-minute speech about an assigned topic. This 2022 Lovefest Queen has been chosen from the accumulated scores of the essay and speech competitions. I would like to congratulate all of you on a job well done.”

“Now,” co-emcee Ace Easton said as a drumroll resonated throughout the LHS gym, “for the moment we have all been waiting – the 2022 Lovefest Queen is Ms. Magali Castillo, representing the senior class.”

A huge burst of applause, cheering and congratulatory whistles broke out in the LHS Gym while a broad smile splashed across Magali’s face.

As the applause subsided, Alexis informed the audience the 2022 Lovefest Queen would be crowned by 2021 Lovefest Queen Kyra Rogers.

When asked what she loves most about being a student at Lovelady, Magali replied, “The Lovelady teachers, coaches and staff are deeply invested in Lovelady students’ success. They take time to ensure the students are getting the best educational experience Lovelady High School has to offer.”

Following the announcement of the 2022 Queen, the audience was entertained by elementary students in Pre-K and Kindergarten who performed a dance routine to Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog.” Emma Yauger and Christina Ray followed with their rendition of Panic at the Disco’s hit “High Hopes.”

Ledisi Taylor and Crew were up next as they performed “Halo” by Beyonce. The backup singers were: JonMalyn Smith; Grace Sloan; Madison Stein; Marley Roberts; Phoenix Ramirez; Rhaegen Sloan and Kaleigh Sloan.

The backup dancers were: Isis de los Santos; Allie Northcutt; Brylee McDonald; Macy McMillian; Tinley Bankston; Ryla Strickland: Harper Kyle; Lakyn Lewis; Mia Board; Jayde Fickey; Penelope Ramirez; and McKynlee Smith.

First and second graders were up next as they performed “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong.

The Git Up Dancers followed and were comprised of: Ella Baker; Isis de los Santos; Jayde Fickey; Allie Northcutt; Mia Board and Brylee McDonald.

Billy McMillan followed and gave a rousing rendition of George Strait’s “Heartland.” Seth, Remington and Clara Dagle performed “My God Fights for Me, third and fourth graders performed Nat King Cole’s “L.O.V.E.” and Quade McLaughlin closed out the evening’s festivities with his rendition of the KISS classic, “Rock and Roll All Night.”

