Grapeland Swears in Mayor, City Council Members

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland City Council met on Tuesday, May 10 in a meeting highlighted by the canvass of votes and the swearing in of the mayor and two council members.

After disposing of several routine matters, Mayor Mitchell Woody requested the council to canvass the votes of May 7 election.

The results showed incumbent council member Justin Lumbreraz received 80 votes while Bobbie Jo Woody received 67 votes and Jack Coleman received 42 votes. The City of Grapeland uses an at-large format so with two positions open and three candidates, the top two candidates were elected to serve on the council. Mayor Woody was unopposed and received 98 votes.

Before the mayor and council members were sworn in, out going Councilman Eddie Childress, who chose not to seek reelection, addressed those in attendance.

“I’ve been in Grapeland since 1992 and served on the (GISD) school board for 18 years, before coming on the council. I believe small-town school boards and city councils are the most important elected positions in our country. I believe we have the voice to control and dictate hoe things happen in our community. I’m not saying the rest of them (governmental entities) are not important, but the role we play locally …”

He went on to say it was his belief that the community should recognize the importance of the council and the work they do in order to keep the city functioning to the best of its ability. Childress also thanked those who elected him and expressed his appreciation towards his fellow council members for their support as well as their service to the municipality.

Once the outgoing councilman concluded, Lumbreraz and Bobbie Jo Woody were administered the oath of office for the city council while Mitchell Woody was administered the oath of office for the mayor.

In other matters brought before the council:

The minutes for the April 12 meeting, along with water adjustments and vendor payments were approved by the council.

GrantWorks, Inc. was selected as the administration/project delivery service provider for the City of Grapeland’s 2022 Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization program while KSA Engineers, Inc. was selected as the engineering

City Supervisor Kevin Watts reported the Water and Sewer Department pumped 8,264,000 gallons of water and sold 7,900,000. The water loss was at four percent. In addition, there 7,500,000 gallons of waste water treated.

The police department reported there were 164 calls for service. There were 76 traffic stops, 29 citations and 48 warnings.

The fire department reported there were 14 fire alarms with 58 year-to-date. There were also 31 EMS calls with 171 year-to-date.

Brandon Bridges was nominated to serve as a board member on the Houston County Appraisal District.

