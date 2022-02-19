Lady Lions Feast on Lady Bobcats in Bi-District, 78-35

Win Moves Lovelady to Area Round

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The 2021-2022 UIL Girls’ Basketball Playoffs are underway and the Lovelady Lady Lions are looking to make a deep run in the postseason this year.

The Lady Lions were ranked #5 in Class 2A and sported a record of 31-4 as they headed into the Bi-District Round of the playoffs against the Cross Roads Lady Bobcats. Lovelady was the first seed out of District 20-2A while Cross Roads came in as the number four seed out of District 19-2A.

In addition, the Lady Bobcats had to defeat the Cayuga Lady Wildcats in a play-in game just to make it into the postseason.

Given that backdrop, it was no surprise the Lady Lions walloped the girls from Cross Roads by a final score of 78-35.

Mihyia Davis

Lovelady started the scoring early and often as they raced out to a 26-15 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Mihyia Davis paced the Lady Lions with seven points in the early going. Aaliyah Jones, Macie LaRue and Shyanne Pipkin all had five while Chelsea Butler and Lexi Price both had two in the period.

To their credit, the Lady Bobcats played well in the first quarter and actually kept up with the Lady Lions for most of it. Alexis Suddeth dropped in six for Cross Roads while Brook Locke made three-of-four from the line. Kamryn Baker, Anna Cook and Brooke Lawrence divided the other six points equally to close out the Lady Bobcats scoring.

After the first quarter, the Lady Lions shut down any hope the Lady Bobcats might have for the upset. LaRue and Price took over in the second as they both scored seven while Davis added five more to help Lovelady take a 45-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second quarter Cross Roads’ points came from Locke with five and Ashlynn Cook with two. Both Baker and Alannah Logan had one apiece.

Things didn’t get any better after the break for the Lady Bobcats as the Lady Lions pushed the lead out to 30 before settling for a 62-34 lead after three periods were in the books.

Lexi Price

Butler found her stroke for Lovelady after halftime and netted seven in the third. LaRue added another four to her total while Davis, Jones and Shelby Pugh chipped in two apiece to close out the Lady Lions’ scoring in the third period.

Locke continued to play hard for the Lady Bobcats as she poured in eight, third quarter points. In addition, Lawrence knocked down a three-pointer in the period.

The Lady Lions continued to pull away in the fourth as they held the Lady Bobcats to a single free throw from Alyssa Throneberry in the final eight minutes of play.

Butler continued her strong play under the boards for Lovelady as netted another six points in the fourth quarter. Jones hit a shot from behind the arc while Jada Johnson and Arris LeMaire both had two. LaRue, Price and Pugh all chipped in a point apiece as the girls from Lovelady picked up the Bi-District win by a final score of 78-35.

On the game, the Lady Bobcats were led in scoring by Brook Locke with 15 points. Alexis Suddeth netted six while Brooke Lawrence added five. Other scorers for Cross Roads included: Kamryn Baker with three; Anna Cook and Ashlynn Cook with two apiece; and Alanah Logan, along with Alyssa Throneberry, both with one.

Macie LaRue

The Lady Lions were led by Macie LaRue with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. Chelsea Butler had a double-double with 13 pts, 10 rebounds and two steals. Mihyia Davis dropped in 14 points, had three rebounds and three steals. Lexi Price netted 10 points, pulled down five boards, dished out seven assists and had four steals. Aaliyah Jones was also in double figures with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Other scorers for Lovelady included: Shyanne Pipkin with five points; Shelby Pugh with three; and Jada Johnson, along with Arris LeMaire, both with two each.

The win moved Lovelady to the Area Round where they took on the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 18. As of press time, however, a final score was not available.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.