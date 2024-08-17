A&A Texas Capital Continues Growth

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A&A Texas Capital, the local offspring of Genics Inc. of Canada held an open house to show off the completion of their first phase of construction and introduce the next phase of their operations. COO Amber Wall, along with her family greeted locals Thursday, Aug. 8, complete with snacks and a working timeline for their plans in the coming months.

A&A Texas Capital LP, an exclusive licensee of Genics Inc. technology, dedicated to wood protection and fire prevention. Genics Inc. boasts over 30 years of experience and is a global leader in fumigant-free wood treatment products, essential wood treatments, installation services, and inspection and testing services.

“We looked at many different communities, but the city of Crockett won not only our hearts, but intellectually, with the reasons for locating there,” CEO Wes Wall said during the groundbreaking ceremony in October of last year. “The hub of our manufacturing plant in Canada is in forest country and our motto is, ‘Wherever wood is used.’ So, it just makes sense to be in the heart of Piney Woods. The local values align extremely well with our values and our Crockett operation will grow as we have made commitments in terms of

jobs we will create.”

With the first part of the work completed, the existing building along Crockett’s 304 Loop is serving as a transportation and logistic company, while storing much of the company’s merchandise. The two employees already working there handle anywhere from one to two dozen loads each day while the company plans their next move.

Once the main manufacturing facility is completed, the current warehouse will be used to mix a boron and copper process, used in their unique process for treating wood, and the smaller facility will keep those substances away from the main manufacturing process.

The manufacturing plant itself is already taking shape, with the dirt work completed and plans in place. Amber Wall said the facility, originally slated to be 20,000 square feet, is now set to span 80,000 square feet, with another eight to 10 additional employment opportunities coming over the next months. The company will hold their own job fair and recruitment drive once the facility is complete, with next March in the crosshairs for a completion date.

Amber said working with both the city of Crockett and the local community has proven their instincts were correct about locating to the city, as she said they have found here a sense of community and have been impressed with the mentality of people thinking about what’s best for the city as a whole.

She echoed her comments when the company first opened, telling The Messenger at the time, “A&A Texas Capital is excited to grow alongside the city of Crockett. The resources and raw material access to manufacture finished goods serves the needs of A&A and its broad customer base, both in and around the great state of Texas. As a company that was literally founded on and by family, our goal is to grow our business, while continuing to uphold our faith and family values. As a faith-based family, our goal is to continue to invest in the community and surrounding charities, supporting deep east Texas Values and traditions.”

