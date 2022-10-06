Anderson County Livestock Exchange Hosts East Texas CattleWomen’s Association Fall State Convention

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

ELKHART – The Anderson County Livestock Exchange had the perfect opportunity to show off their new ag arena as the local East Texas CattleWomen’s Association hosted the annual Fall State Convention of the Texas CattleWomen’s Association last weekend on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Close to 100 cattle women from across the state converged on Elkhart to meet and discuss the promotion of beef and beef education.

Local East Texas Chapter President and Office Manager at Anderson County Livestock Exchange Portia Olson spearheaded the event. The weekend started out Friday afternoon with an Executive Board meeting and Board of directors meeting, after which dinner was served at 1855 Steakhouse and Saloon in Palestine.

The following day at 7:30 a.m. was when all the big festivities at the Anderson County Livestock Exchange began. The day started with breakfast and registration. The meeting lasted all day and was highlighted by several speakers including Texas President Casey Matzik and American National CattleWomen’s update by Vice President Ruth Coffey.

There was also a beef butchering demonstration put on by Issac Dickinson with U.S. Foods. The women were then treated to chicken fried steaks from the results. After lunch, new business was discussed, including the highlight presentation of The CattleWomen of the Year Award, which was presented to Portia Olson.

Olson started the East Texas Chapter of the Texas CattleWomen’s Association back in 2019 and has worked diligently to promote beef and education about beef. Her focus has been in attracting youth to her program through ranch gatherings and other educational events.

Senior at Elkhart High School and Youth Ambassador Laynee Holland attended the event with eight other members of her youth organization – which were sponsored by Ted Britton of Anderson County Farm Bureau. The students, along with lead Ag teacher at Elkhart High School and Local YF&R Committee chair Jordan McInnis, provided the floral arrangements for the tables.

“I loved the whole conference and how the women are involved in the cattle community. It’s inspiring to me to see women who have been involved in the cattle industry for over 50 years,” Holland said. “I will be attending Texas A&M University in the Fall of 2023 and hope to study and become a veterinarian. My dream is to own and manage my own cattle ranch. Seeing all of these women over the weekend makes me feel like I an do it.”

The event closed with an old-fashioned chuck wagon meal catered by R BAR D Chuckwagon out of Canton. They cooked out of dutch ovens on open flames. The menu included beef tenderloin filets, biscuits, beans, potato salad and – from the account of the women – the best peach cobbler they ever had.

The dinner was opened with speakers Anderson County Extension Agent Truman Lamb and Anderson County Commissioner Greg Chapin.

Olson was proud to have hosted the event.

“I hope we have opportunity to host this event again in the future,” Olson said.

She also encouraged women out there that are interested in joining the program, come by Anderson County Livestock Exchange on the fourth Saturday of every month at 11 a.m.