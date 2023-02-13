Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Works with Other Agencies to Find Missing 3-Year-Old

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ANDERSON COUNTY – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a missing 3-year-old girl and working with officers from other agencies were able to locate the child. The Sheriff’s Office published the following statement with details about the case:

“On Thursday, Feb. 9 at approximately 11:50 a.m. the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a missing 3-year-old female on FM-3328 in Tennessee Colony. The responding deputy learned the parents lived and worked on a farm on FM-3328. The parents left the child, who was sleeping, while they worked on the farm. The parents returned and found the child missing. The parents searched the immediate area, then called 911. By the time the report was made, the child had been missing approximately 45 minutes. Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Inspector General’s Investigators, Precinct #2 Constable Doug Lightfoot, Precinct #4 Constable James Muniz and Anderson County Emergency Management responded to search the area. The TDCJ scent-detecting K-9 unit was used to search a large wooded area near the residence. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the child was located on the wooded tract in good health with no visible injuries. The child was returned to her parents. A report was made to Children’s Protective Services concerning the circumstances of the child’s care.

Hats off to all who helped search for and recover this precious child. Special thanks for the great work by the TDCJ K9 unit. They stand ready to assist local law enforcement in all types of emergencies. The TDCJ and all its various components are a vital, and much appreciated, part of our community.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]