Suspect Fleeing Justice Arrested in Grapeland

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced a wanted suspect who had earlier fled from authorities had been located and arrested Tuesday, Jan. 14. The manhunt had led to several agencies in the county to be on the lookout for Joe Cryer, a white man born Oct. 14, 1980, after he allegedly fled from law enforcement.

HCSO warned the public of the active search involving their office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Crockett Police Department near the county line on HWY 287. They asked residents to, “make sure your vehicles are locked and no keys are left inside.”

HCSO Chief Deputy Ryan Martin later explained Cryer, “has felony warrants and was spotted by deputies earlier today. After a short pursuit, he absconded into a wooded area.” Martin further warned anyone harboring Cryer could face charges as well.

Martin informed The Messenger of Cryer’s arrest Tuesday evening and upon further investigation, it was revealed Grapeland Police Department (GPD) had been able to track him down and make the arrest.

GPD Chief Dale Linebaugh was able to report he had been in contact with Cryer who mentioned he had “been home”, leading to Linebaugh to sneak up to Cryer’s residence undetected and effect the arrest without incident.

GPD has been busy, taking an additional four suspects into custody during the search for Cryer, both in Grapeland and Anderson County, finding narcotics at one of the homes involved after a search warrant was secured.

It is unknown what charges Cryer will face when he is arraigned. As of press time, he has been accused of certain outstanding warrants and fleeing from authorities.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]