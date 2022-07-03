Home News Local News Grapeland Noon Lions Club Holds Officer Installation

Grapeland Noon Lions Club Holds Officer Installation

By
Will Johnson
-
28
0

Special to The Messenger

The Grapeland Noon Lions Club held their Annual Installation of Officers Dinner on June 25, 2022.  The dinner was held at the Grapeland Event Center.  It included a Fish Fry dinner, a brief Business Meeting along with the installation of officers.  It was our pleasure to have District Governor Angeles Cases from Temple, Texas here to do the installing.  Pictured are Chaplin Wade Harman, Reporter Martha Childress, Membership Chair June Springfield, Lion Tamer Dianne Hollister, President Allen Cheatham, Treasurer Karen Senkowsky, Tail Twister Wayne Kaminsky, Secretary Donna Sprinkle, 2nd Vice President Velda Parker, LCIF Chair & Outgoing President Mike Goolsby, and District Governor Angeles Cases.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

HCHD Board Updated on Timberlands Healthcare
Meet the New Boss
2019 Election Results

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR