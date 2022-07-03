Grapeland Noon Lions Club Holds Officer Installation

Special to The Messenger

The Grapeland Noon Lions Club held their Annual Installation of Officers Dinner on June 25, 2022. The dinner was held at the Grapeland Event Center. It included a Fish Fry dinner, a brief Business Meeting along with the installation of officers. It was our pleasure to have District Governor Angeles Cases from Temple, Texas here to do the installing. Pictured are Chaplin Wade Harman, Reporter Martha Childress, Membership Chair June Springfield, Lion Tamer Dianne Hollister, President Allen Cheatham, Treasurer Karen Senkowsky, Tail Twister Wayne Kaminsky, Secretary Donna Sprinkle, 2nd Vice President Velda Parker, LCIF Chair & Outgoing President Mike Goolsby, and District Governor Angeles Cases.

