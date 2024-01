Above photo: Dec 9: Piney Woods Leos volunteered at the 4th Annual Ciera & Friends at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church. All pictures courtesy Ellen Brooks.

Dec 9 Piney Woods Leos travelled to Mabank to help mark 325 Veterans’ graves at Oak Land Cemetery in advance of Wreaths Across America

Dec 16 Piney Woods Leos returned to Mabank to help place 625 wreaths for Wreaths Across America.

Dec 14. Piney Woods Leos and Crockett ISD Band visited Enchanted Pines during lunch. The Leos delivered homemade Christmas Cards, decorated ornaments, candy canes, and a beautiful floral arrangement. The Band entertained the Residents with many Christmas songs.

Dec 2 Piney Woods Leos team-building at Frontier Camp.

Dec 14 Piney Woods Leos volunteered in the PWFAA Concession Stand selling popcorn, drinks, and candy.