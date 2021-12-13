Lovelady ISD Construction Making Progress

New Facilities and Renovations Taking Shape

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – A $7.5 Million bond passed in November of 2019 initiated the 2020 Campus Improvements Project at Lovelady ISD. The school district decided to use the bond to focus on upgrading the Elementary and High School Facilities in order to continue providing quality education to its students. The three major areas of focus are an Elementary School addition, a secure High School entrance, and a new gymnasium for the district. Lovelady ISD selected the firm of Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong to provide Architecture, Engineering, Surveying and Interior Design services.

Lovelady ISD Superintendent Wendy Tullos released a statement to the Messenger regarding progress on the district’s project. “Our bond construction project involved both renovations and new construction stretching across our entire district,” Tullos said. “We are making steady progress and anticipate full completion by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.”

Tullos continued, “Our new addition at the elementary campus is near completion. This addition includes two new classrooms as well as new student and staff restrooms. All existing student restrooms identified for remodeling have been completed to meet current ADA standards and currently in use. We have fully renovated our band hall and expanded the cafeteria capacity at our high school campus to better meet the needs of our students.”

“Additional renovations to the high school will continue throughout the remainder of this school year. The new multi-purpose facility/gymnasium is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. Although the timing of this complex project has fallen during difficult times, these are also exciting times for our students, staff, and community. I would like to thank the Lovelady ISD Board of Trustees and our community for their continued patience and support,” Tullos concluded.

Once completed, the new gymnasium building will be located between the existing press box and Jr. High School wings and will be roughly 24,000 SF. Connected by a corridor to the high school and junior high wings, the new gym will serve as a gathering area for school events and other function such as graduation. The following will be included in the new facility:

Girls’ Varsity and JV locker rooms with restroom access

Boys’ Varsity and JV locker rooms with restroom access

2 offices for coaching staff

Equipment storage room

Training room

Concessions

Restrooms

The front entrance to the high school will be renovated, including the administrative offices located near the entrance. To increase the safety of students and teachers, the renovated entrance will include electronically controlled doors, allowing school administrators to oversee campus visitors. Additions to the administrative department include a human resources office, reception area, breakroom, and ADA compliant staff restrooms. Upon completion, the district’s staff will be able to run separately from the day-to-day operations of the high school’s administration.

